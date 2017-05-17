PRETORIA – When the going gets tough, the tough gets going. With such approach to hockey, it should be no surprise that the Tuks women’s team has secured a home final against Maties on Monday in the Varsity Tournament.





The Tuks team’s performance over the past two weekends was, to say the least really impressive. In eight games they scored 28 goals and conceded only three. The team only lost one game.



In Monday’s semifinal in Potchefstroom Tuks managed to beat Wits 3-2. Maties beat Pukke in the other semifinal where the score was also 3-2.



Inky Zondi (Tuks head coach) can justly feel like saying: “I love it when a plan comes together.”



He realised from the start the importance for his team to put in a 100 percent effort every time they played. As with each victory, they came closer to securing a home final.



In Monday’s semifinal against Wits Zondi proved his tactical astuteness. With about four minutes remaining the Wits players were launching attack after attack. They only needed to score one field goal to secure a victory.



That is when Zondi indicated that he wants his team to take their “power play”. That meant Wits had to take two players out of the game for two minutes. In doing so they lost their momentum in the attack.



Zondi is however not one to take any credit for what happened on the field.



“It was the players who did the job. Any coach is only as good as his players. Over the past two weekends, every player did what was expected from them. That led to us being able to dictate the game each time we played.”



One of the most unfair questions to ask a coach is to name the players who impressed him the most.



“I don’t like to single out any specific player as hockey is a team sport, but I got to credit my senior players for the way they led by example especially Natalie Esteves (captain) and Izelle Verster (vice-captain).”



In the eight games played they both were recipients of the Player of the Match Award on two occasions.



In the round, robin fixture Tuks managed to beat Maties in tightly-contested game 3-1.



“Monday is going to be a totally different game obviously because it is a final. The fact that we had a good result against Maties means they will be out to set the record straight. In the end, it is all going to boil down to who has the biggest desire to take it all.



“From playing against them I realise that Maties is a very competitive team. They will certainly come hard at us.



What makes them good is their ability to play at such a high intensity and how they are able to move the ball around on the attack. As a team, they are always looking for ways to put the opposition under pressure.



“We will have to focus on making sure we come out on top in the real tight phases of the game. When on the attack the players will have to create chances so as to keep Maties on the back foot.”



The Tuks goal-scorers in the first eight games are Natalie Esteves (7), Anel Luus (5), Chané Hill (5), Catherine Morris (5), Mabongi Nyalunga (3), Amy Etherington (1), Claire Gibbings (1) and Izelle Verster (1).



