The Indian men’s senior hockey team has been beset with problems, but goalkeeping was never thought to be one of them. In PR Sreejesh, the 28-year-old captain, India have an experienced and dependable custodian, capable of delivering top performances until at least the next cycle — after the Olympic Games in Tokyo. However, the recently-concluded Sultan Azlan Shah Cup proved an eye-opener.





Sreejesh suffered a knee injury during the pool game against World No 2 Australia on May 2 and will be out for three months. The injury rules him out of the HWL Semi-Final and the tour of Germany that precedes the high-profile tournament. At the Azlan Shah tournament, Akash Chikte, the reserve keeper who made his debut in the same tournament in 2016, came under focus. Chikte will be promoted to No 1 over the next three months while Sreejesh recuperates. Vikas Dahiya, the Junior World Cup winner, and newbie Suraj Karkera will be reserves to Chikte.



Chikte is a handy player in the team, but he is raw and is yet to grasp leadership skills that make a goalkeeper exceptional. A team’s defence begins with the No 1 player after all. It is he who directs play down the field. India, who fielded an experimental side, won the bronze in the Azlan Shah tournament, but Hockey World League Semi-Final in London, which begins on June 15, will be a different ball game. The stakes will be high.



Coach Roelant Oltmans however revealed he already had plans of resting Sreejesh for the HWL Semi-Final. “That’s (lack of an experienced goalkeeper) not a big problem at all,” Oltmans said on Tuesday. “It’s good that the other guys get experience now in big games. So of course, it’s upsetting for Sreejesh. But we had already thought of resting him for this tournament anyway to get the others some match exposure. We have nothing to win or lose as we have already qualified for the (HWL) Final.



“Upfront, we thought of getting young talent because if something like this happens before a major event, they (the goalkeepers) have to be ready. Only way to be ready is to play big matches. They are good no doubt. They train hard and are coming closer (top top level) no doubt. But they need match experience. Now, we play 12 matches in the European tour and that’s good experience for the young goalkeepers.”



The bigger question, however, is how ready are India’s second-line of goalkeepers for big matches? Oltmans underlined the importance of match experience in defining a good goalkeeper. “Match experience is not only about stopping balls, but also about coaching your defenders,” Oltmans said. “They need to understand the coach’s system and coach defenders. And the more experience you have, the better you understand. You see that many goalkeepers become better when they are older. Juan Manuel Vivaldi, the Argentine goalkeeper, is 37. He became the Olympic champion last year. I have seen him for 20 years and he’s at his peak only now. That’s the importance of experience.”



Chikte has had mixed results so far, while Dahiya is yet to step into the big shoes. When Chikte had to come on against Australia, he shipped three goals. Against Japan in the next game, he conceded three and a bad team effort led to them losing 0-1 to Malaysia. Chikte maintained a clean sheet in the third place playoff 4-0 win against New Zealand.



“I had to play all of a sudden so I thought ‘yeah, let me do it’,” Chikte said. “I couldn’t afford to make mistakes because it was part of a crucial stage of the tournament. Mentally I was relaxed (until then) because I thought he’s (Sreejesh) the captain and would definitely play all the matches. I thought that I would get a chance perhaps in later in the tournament against Japan or Malaysia. At first, (when I had to come on against Australia), I felt a bit nervous. But someone has to take the responsibility and I had to play.”



Sreejesh meanwhile will work on his rehab at the SAI campus in the city and will briefly go to his home in Kerala as he and his wife are expecting a child.



