OLIVIA CALDWELL





Black Sticks Head Coach Mark Hager has a selection headache ahead of next month's world series in Belgium.

GRANT MATTHEW/FAIRFAX NZ



There is a coaching code of conduct and it reads - do as Steve Hansen and the All Blacks do.





Although not dealing with an oval ball, Black Sticks women's hockey coach Mark Hager says the same principle applies and he takes note on what the All Blacks selection panel has done in creating depth across the board.





Stacey Michelsen celebrates her goal with Kirsten Pearce against India on Tuesday night. PHOTOSPORT



This week Hager has stepped down as head coach to allow himself to watch from the sidelines and concentrate solely on selecting the right combinations for the upcoming world league semifinal in Brussels next month.



So far the Black Sticks have pummelled India 4-1 and 8-2 in the first two matches of a five-test series, under assistant coach Sean Dancer.



Hager said the results have been pleasing, but it is causing him a real selection headache as he has over 30 players he could take to Belgium.



"We've got about 33 players exposed, and it's giving us a good look at everyone, some of these players are giving me headaches. If you'd asked me about the squad last year before the Argentina series I would have given you a completely different answer to now.



"There's a lot of players putting their hands up."



Hager said, like the All Blacks, he is trying to increase the depth of the Black Sticks. He has often admired the way New Zealand rugby has continually been able to produce players year after year in every position to back up key All Blacks.



"I look at the All Blacks from afar and they have cover in every position. There is a production line of three or four to replace the top players, or injured players."



He wasn't ruling out the recall of former Black Stick Gemma McCaw or other players looking to make their way back to the top, but said it would be a demanding schedule and he would expect full commitment ahead of the 2018 world cup.



"I haven't had discussions with those players yet, but we will sit down with them and have a look at what they can commit to.



"It's quite a good headache to have."



Hager is confident he will have the right side when it comes to leaving for Brussels for the tournament beginning June 21.



He said the side is continually improving through each test, since they began the year in Rangiora against the USA, with a loss before winning the second.



"The conversion rate is probably the best I've ever seen it. We have done a lot of work on it so it's good to see it paying off."



Players like Olivia Merry, Stacey Michelson, who scored a hat trick against India on Tuesday night, Sam Harrison, Kirsten Pearce, Madison Doar and Samantha Charlton were all stand-outs for Hager this week.



However, he is under no illusion the world series will be a lot tougher but is also confident his side will be better.



New Zealand have matches against Spain, Australia, Belgium and Malaysia and are likely to face reigning champions the Netherlands and heavyweights China in playoff stages.



The tournament will act as a world cup qualifier for 2018, in which the Black Sticks will have to finish in the top seven if they are to qualify. They will get a second crack if needed at the Oceania Cup later this year.



The World Series league final will be held in Auckland later this year also, and being hosts New Zealand will automatically qualify.



AT A GLANCE



Women's Hockey World League Semi-Finals June 21 – July 2, Brussels

June 21 vs Spain

June 24 vs Australia

June 25 Belgium

June 27 Malaysia



Stuff