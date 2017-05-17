

Samantha Harrison opened the scoring during New Zealand's win over India at Pukekohe. Kerry Marshall



Experienced striker Stacey Michelsen struck a hat-trick as the Black Sticks thumped India 8-2 in Pukekohe on Tuesday night.





New Zealand were searching for consistency over the full match after Sunday's 4-1 win in the opening encounter of the five-game series.



The Black Sticks would have been largely happy with their performance, showing a ruthless streak in the goal circle.





Stacey Michelsen celebrates one of her three goals against India on Tuesday night. PHOTOSPORT



Michelsen took her chances well, netting three goals, while Samantha Harrison bagged a double.



Michelsen, in her first game back from a knee injury, said it was an improved showing from the opening test.



"I thought we moved the ball around very well, and the girls chose all the right options in the attacking circle to allow us to beat the goalkeeper.



"We did lapse a bit in the third quarter, but it was pleasing to come back in the fourth quarter and put four more away.



Harrison opened the scoring in just the third minute with a reverse shot effort, which was the lone goal of the opening quarter.



New Zealand built a 3-0 advantage by halftime with Michelsen scoring twice in the second term.



She benefited from a nice pass from Kim Tanner to make it 2-0, then grabbed another with a cracking forehand shot at the top of the circle.



India pulled a goal back early in the second half, before Michelsen completed her hat-trick after flicking a loose ball into the far post.



To their credit, India refused to go away and reduced the deficit to 4-2, giving them a glimmer of hope.



The final quarter was all New Zealand with the Black Sticks going on a scoring rampage with four goals in the final eight minutes.



Youngsters Madison Doar and and Stephanie Dickins both notched their first international goals to cap off a pleasing result.



The sides meet again in Pukekohe on Wednesday with the series shifting to Hamilton's Gallagher Hockey Centre for the final two tests on Friday and Saturday.



AT A GLANCE:



New Zealand 8 (Stacey Michelsen 3, Samantha Harrison 2, Kirsten Pearce, Madison Doar, Stephanie Dickins)

India 2 (Lilima Minz, Anupa Barla)



HT: 3-0



Stuff