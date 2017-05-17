Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Zoppo 2016 banner

Stacey Michelsen scores three goals as Black Sticks thump India

Published on Wednesday, 17 May 2017 10:00 | Hits: 42
View Comments


Samantha Harrison opened the scoring during New Zealand's win over India at Pukekohe. Kerry Marshall

Experienced striker Stacey Michelsen struck a hat-trick as the Black Sticks thumped India 8-2 in Pukekohe on Tuesday night.



New Zealand were searching for consistency over the full match after Sunday's 4-1 win in the opening encounter of the five-game series.

The Black Sticks would have been largely happy with their performance, showing a ruthless streak in the goal circle.


Stacey Michelsen celebrates one of her three goals against India on Tuesday night. PHOTOSPORT

Michelsen took her chances well, netting three goals, while Samantha Harrison bagged a double.

Michelsen, in her first game back from a knee injury, said it was an improved showing from the opening test.

"I thought we moved the ball around very well, and the girls chose all the right options in the attacking circle to allow us to beat the goalkeeper.

"We did lapse a bit in the third quarter, but it was pleasing to come back in the fourth quarter and put four more away.

Harrison opened the scoring in just the third minute with a reverse shot effort, which was the lone goal of the opening quarter.

New Zealand built a 3-0 advantage by halftime with Michelsen scoring twice in the second term.

She benefited from a nice pass from Kim Tanner to make it 2-0, then grabbed another with a cracking forehand shot at the top of the circle.

India pulled a goal back early in the second half, before Michelsen completed her hat-trick after flicking a loose ball into the far post.

To their credit, India refused to go away and reduced the deficit to 4-2, giving them a glimmer of hope.

The final quarter was all New Zealand with the Black Sticks going on a scoring rampage with four goals in the final eight minutes.

Youngsters Madison Doar and and Stephanie Dickins both notched their first international goals to cap off a pleasing result.

The sides meet again in Pukekohe on Wednesday with the series shifting to Hamilton's Gallagher Hockey Centre for the final two tests on Friday and Saturday.

AT A GLANCE:

New Zealand 8 (Stacey Michelsen 3, Samantha Harrison 2, Kirsten Pearce, Madison Doar, Stephanie Dickins)
India 2 (Lilima Minz, Anupa Barla)

HT: 3-0

Stuff

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.