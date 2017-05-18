By Mark Pouchet





GROWING IN CONFIDENCE: Trinidad and Tobago men’s hockey goalkeeper Andrey Rocke, left, blocks a shot by Argentina’s Joaquin Menini during their Pan Am Games encounter on July 14, 2015, in Toronto. — Photo: AP



Trinidad and Tobago senior men’s hockey team coach Glen “Fido” Francis will add three more experienced players to his roster ahead of the Pan-Am Cup to be hosted in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, USA, from August 4-13.





And Team TTO is seeking to improve on their bronze medal effort in 2013, a position that could put them in line to qualify for the FIH World Cup.



Francis resumed the senior men’s national training programme yesterday at the National Hockey Centre in Tacarigua, six weeks after their last campaign at the FIH Men’s League Round 2 Tournament, in which T&T finished fifth.



The Pan Am Cup will feature world No.1 ranked team Argentina, The winner of this tournament will qualify for the FIH World Cup and the top six teams will qualify for the Pan American Cup in 2021.



