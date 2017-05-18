Shaheed Devji







After a successful tenure at the helm of the Canadian Men’s National Field Hockey Program, during which he took Canada’s men back to the Olympic Games, Men’s National Team Head Coach Anthony Farry is moving on.





The 43 year-old native of ACT, Australia has accepted a position heading Japan’s Women’s National Program as it prepares to host the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.



“We are proud of Anthony for what the team has accomplished during his tenure as the leader of our Men’s National program,” says Field Hockey Canada CEO Jeff Sauvé. “He leaves at a time when the program is stronger and our National team has a great deal of momentum.



“Anthony’s new opportunity is a result of his dedication to Field Hockey Canada and our athletes. We wish him and his family nothing but the best on their next chapter in Japan.”



Farry ends his time with the Canadian men after serving as Assistant Coach from 2011 and most recently as Director of High Performance and Head Coach from 2012.



Chief in his accomplishments with the Men’s National Team was leading Canada back to the Olympic Games after the team failed to qualify for the 2012 Games under previous leadership



“Our time here in Canada has been fantastic and I’ve been exceptionally fortunate to be involved with such a dedicated and driven team and organization. The unwavering commitment to achieving the most out of everything we do has been evident from day one and will continue to make this team successful into the future.



“We love Vancouver as a place to live, it’s been amazing. Our kids are Canadian so there will always be that bond for us in a place like this.”



Under his watch, Canada’s men have climbed the international field hockey ranks, moving up to 11th in the world.



In the interim, current Men’s National Team Assistant Coach Paul Bundy will take over Head Coaching duties as Canada’s men continue to prepare for the 2017 Hockey World League Semi-Final in London, where they have an opportunity to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.



Field Hockey Canada media release