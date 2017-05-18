

Black Sticks celebrate Deanna Ritchie's goal against India.



The Black Sticks women's team beat India 3-2 in Pukekohe on Wednesday night to win the series with two games to spare.





After Tuesday night's 8-2 blowout, India were far more competitive and took the lead through Deep Ekka before Ella Gunson, Deanna Ritchie and Shiloh Gloyn scored for New Zealand.



Monika's 59th minute goal for India made for a tense finish with the score at 3-2, but the Black Sticks held on to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series with two games - both in Hamilton - to be played on Friday and Saturday.



Head coach Sean Dancer described New Zealand's performance as messy but sealing the series was all that mattered.



"It was much closer tonight. All credit to India they came out and played well," he said.



"They were aggressive with everything they did and it made the game tighter and more compact."The frustration for us is the quality of our execution wasn't there and we made far too many mistakes on the ball."We need to sharpen things up for the final two games, with no game tomorrow we have a chance to nut things out and make sure we finish the series on a high."



The Black Sticks led 2-1 at half-time after coming back from Ekka's opener, with Gunson scoring from the penalty spot before Ritchie gave them the lead for the first time.



Gloyn's deflected shot made it 3-1 after 39 minutes and Monika's late goal proved to be too little, too late for India, as New Zealand went 3-0 ahead in the five-game series.



