Hockey Odisha entered the semifinals of the Hockey India sub-junior National championship with penalty shootout-win over Uttar Pradesh Hockey at the KSHA Stadium here on Thursday. After being tied 2-2 at full-time, Odisha triumphed 3-1 in the shootout.





Elsewhere there were narrow victories for SAI and Madhya Pradesh Hockey, 3-2 and 4-3 over Hockey Haryana and Hockey Punjab, respectively.



Hockey Chandigarh, though, had no trouble as it thrashed Hockey Karnataka 7-0.



Semifinal line-up: SAI vs. MPHA; Hockey Chandigarh vs Hockey Odisha.



The results (quarterfinals):



Hockey Chandigarh 7 (Jaspreet Singh 1, 13, Sanjay 6, Arshdeep Singh 34, Maninder Singh 59, Amandeep 60, Sahibjeet Singh 70) bt Hockey Karnataka 0.



Sports Authority of India 3 (Ankush 5, 30, Rimanshu 59) bt Hockey Haryana 2 (Aryan Kadian 29, Sunny Malik 33).



Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy 4 (Sourabh Pashine 30, 59, 60, 65) bt Hockey Punjab 3 (Parteek Sharma 3, Navpreet Singh 33, Surdarshan Singh 48).



Hockey Odisha 2 (Ajay Kumar Ekka 10, Sushil Dhanwar 31) bt Uttar Pradesh Hockey 2 (Akhtar Ali 48, Saurabh Anand 58) [3-1 after shootout].



The Hindu