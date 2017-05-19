On the second day of the 5th Punjab Chief Minister Women Gold Cup Hockey Tournament at the National Hockey Stadium, Lahore, Punjab Whites, KPK and Punjab Colours won their respective matches.





KPK downed Sindh 3-0.



Haseena scored two for the winners.



Punjab Whites taught a hockey lesson to the hapless Baluchistan; scoring 13 goals without a reply.



Hamra Latif found the target no less than five times. Ishrat Abbas had three goals.



In what was the most exciting encounter of the tournament so far, Punjab Colours edged past Islamabad1-0.



Sumaira's goal earned the Punjab team full three points



Three more matches are scheduled on Friday



PHF Media release