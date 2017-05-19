s2h team







Manpreet Singh Sr has been promoted from deputy to wear the leadership mantle for the forthcoming Hockey World League Semfinals to be held in London in a month's time while talented all rounder Chinglensana Singh Kangujam has also been promoted as deputy captain for the all important June Europe tour.





Manpreet Singh Sr, who was designated deputy to PR Sreejesh for the recent Azlan Shah Cup, led India there after the latter got injured midway through the tournament. Now, he got his legitimate slot for the Germany-England tour. Manipur's marvel Chinglen will be Vice-Captain for the first time.



Hockey India today named the Indian Senior Men’s team for both Dusseldorf 3-Nation Invitational Tournament Hockey World League SF, London, starting June 15. The 18-member team will play two matches each against hosts Germany and Belgium before arriving in London for the HWL SF, where India is grouped with Canada, Netherlands, Pakistan and Scotland in Pool B.



The team will see Pardeep Mor and Kothajit Singh join the defence along with Surender Kumar, Rupinder Pal Singh and Harmanpreet Singh.



Akash Chikte and Vikas Dahiya will carry the onus of goalkeepers in the absence of PR Sreejesh, who sustained an injury while playing against Australia in the league stage at the 26th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Tournament 2017.



The midfield will feature S.K Uthappa, Satbir Singh, Harjeet Singh, Chinglensana Singh and the experienced Manpreet Singh and Sardar Singh. Both Uthappa and Satbir were rested for the Azlan number.



Forward-line will see Ramandeep Singh joining SV Sunil, Akashdeep Singh, Talwinder Singh and Mandeep Singh.



“The idea was to bring in a couple of changes in positions after Sultan Azlan Shah Cup. Like I had said before, there are three tours this year including Azlan Shah Cup where we would like to give opportunities to younger players. Though we are taking a few players who are not that experienced, we still want to do well and the aim is to finish in Top 2 at the Men’s Hockey World League Semi Final and I look forward to see how the boys will perform against big teams,” stated Chief Coach Roelant Oltmans about the team composition.



According to the Dutchman, the biggest takeaway from the season opener in Malaysia was the team’s improvised style of play and ball possession.



“Our style of play was good, we were fast and also when we compared statistics, we had better ball possession (about 62 per cent on an average) which is a big improvement from previous years. But I would like to see our conversion rate in field goals and PC to improve from a 20 per cent and 24 per cent respectively. We will be working on bringing in small variations in those aspects during the two-week camp in Bengaluru,” Oltmans said.



The team resumed the national camp on May 14 and will continue till May 28 before they leave for Dusseldorf, Germany on May 29.



Squad:

Goalkeepers

1. Akash Chikte

2. Vikas Dahiya



Defenders

3. Pardeep Mor

4. Kothajit Singh

5. Surender Kumar

6. Rupinderpal Singh

7. Harmanpreet Singh



Midfielders

8. Chinglensana Singh Kangujam (VC)

9. S.K. Uthappa

10. Satbir Singh

11. Sardar Singh

12. Manpreet Singh Sr.(Capt.)

13. Harjeet Singh



Forwards

14. Ramandeep Singh

15. SV Sunil

16. Talwinder Singh

17. Mandeep Singh

18. Akashdeep Singh



