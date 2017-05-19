HAMILTON: Midfielder Navjot Kaur on Friday completed the for India during the fourth match of the five- match hockey series against New Zealand.





Navjot made her international debut in 2012 in a series against New Zealand in Napier after showcasing talent in tournaments such as the Junior Asia Cup and International U-21 tournament in the Netherlands where India had finished third.



Born in Kurukshetra, Navjot climbed the ranks in the national team with significant performances. She was part of the team that excelled at the Hockey World League Semi-Finals 2015 taking India to the doorsteps of the Olympics.



She also featured in the 17th Asian Games, 2016 Rio Olympics, 4th Women's Asian Champions Trophy and was also part of India's successful campaign at the Women's Hockey World League Round 2 in Canada.



"Navjot is a talented young player. She has proved her place in the team with several important performances and I congratulate her on completing her 100th international cap today. She has been an inspiration for young, budding players who are aspiring to take up hockey professionally. I wish her the very best for future matches," Mushtaque Ahmad, Secretary General, Hockey India, said in a release.



Defender Sunita Lakra had completed her century of matches for India in the third match, which India lost 2-3.



