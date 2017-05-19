

Rachel McCann takes a shot on goal. Photo / Photosport



The women's Black Sticks are within sight of a clean sweep against the touring Indian hockey team.





The venue changed for game four of the five-match series today. But switching from Papakura to Hamilton made no difference for the visitors, as New Zealand worked their way to a 3-0 victory.



The goals all came in the first half.



Rachel McCann bagged two goals and midfielder Tessa Jopp got the other.



Both teams had chances in the second half but the match rather drifted along with neither side able to take a grip on proceedings.



World No 5 New Zealand are using the series partly as preparation for next month's World League semifinals in Brussels. The squad is being switched about from game to game to try and give a large group of players a chance to impress coach Mark Hager.



The final game will be in Hamilton on Saturday afternoon.



The New Zealand Herald