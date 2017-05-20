



SV Kampong hold the advantage in the Hoofdklasse final going into the weekend following their shoot-out win over Rotterdam on Wednesday evening.





Normal time ended 1-1 after Jeroen Hertzberger’s brilliant goal was cancelled out by Martijn Havenga’s drag-flick to send the game to shoot-out.



There, the goalkeepers dominated early on with a variety of surprising misses before the goals started to flow. It went to sudden death where David Harte made a brilliant save from Oliver Polkamp with his stick before Bjorn Kellerman continued his excellent run of form to slot the winning goal in a 5-4 outcome.



Speaking after that win, Kellerman said his team has developed an amazing capacity to fight back. They needed a last minute goal against HC Oranje Rood to qualify for the playoffs and then came from an opening game loss to beat Bloemendaal in the semi-finals.



"Every week, we go behind but we remain calm and will not rush our hockey. Mentally, we are so strong; we believe in each other and know it will be okay. Then you do not have to worry!”



Looking back on the game, Constantijn Jonker added: "It was an amazing goal by Jeroen [Hertzberger]. That was hard to take.



"But within the team, I immediately felt that we were going to come back and there was once that confidence that we could get a goal.



“Compliments to Martijn for scoring it from our first corner. From there, I felt we had the momentum when it went to the shoot-outs."



The two sides meet again in the second tie on Saturday afternoon (3.30pm CET) with a Kampong win earning them the national championship for the first time since 1985. Lose and the sides will go to a third playoff game on Sunday.



Saturday’s tie is already sold out in Rotterdam despite the host club adding extra seating to their venue.



