Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Mazon

Kampong hold advantage over Rotterdam going into final weekend

Published on Saturday, 20 May 2017 10:00 | Hits: 27
View Comments



SV Kampong hold the advantage in the Hoofdklasse final going into the weekend following their shoot-out win over Rotterdam on Wednesday evening.



Normal time ended 1-1 after Jeroen Hertzberger’s brilliant goal was cancelled out by Martijn Havenga’s drag-flick to send the game to shoot-out.

There, the goalkeepers dominated early on with a variety of surprising misses before the goals started to flow. It went to sudden death where David Harte made a brilliant save from Oliver Polkamp with his stick before Bjorn Kellerman continued his excellent run of form to slot the winning goal in a 5-4 outcome.

Speaking after that win, Kellerman said his team has developed an amazing capacity to fight back. They needed a last minute goal against HC Oranje Rood to qualify for the playoffs and then came from an opening game loss to beat Bloemendaal in the semi-finals.

"Every week, we go behind but we remain calm and will not rush our hockey. Mentally, we are so strong; we believe in each other and know it will be okay. Then you do not have to worry!”

Looking back on the game, Constantijn Jonker added: "It was an amazing goal by Jeroen [Hertzberger]. That was hard to take.

"But within the team, I immediately felt that we were going to come back and there was once that confidence that we could get a goal.

“Compliments to Martijn for scoring it from our first corner. From there, I felt we had the momentum when it went to the shoot-outs."

The two sides meet again in the second tie on Saturday afternoon (3.30pm CET) with a Kampong win earning them the national championship for the first time since 1985. Lose and the sides will go to a third playoff game on Sunday.

Saturday’s tie is already sold out in Rotterdam despite the host club adding extra seating to their venue.

Euro Hockey League media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.