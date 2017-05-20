The men’s Chandigarh team trained under hockey coach Gurminder Singh while the women’s team trained under hockey coach Kusum.





SIX CHANDIGARH players have been selected for the Indian junior training camp for men and women categories to be held at Sports Authority of India Centre, Bengaluru from May 24. Four male players — Mandeep, Sukhjeet Singh, Sanjay and Maninder Singh — have been included in the national junior camp for men while Chanchal and Amritpal Kaur have been included in the national junior camp for women. The players have been participating in the Seventh National Junior Hockey Championships being held at Bhopal and will join the national camp after the tournament.





The men’s Chandigarh team trained under hockey coach Gurminder Singh while the women’s team trained under hockey coach Kusum. Seventeen-year-old Sanjay had scored 15 goals in the National Sub-Junior Championships in 2015 to guide Chandigarh to national sub-junior title while Maninder Singh had scored 12 goals in the title winning run. Sanjay, who belongs to Dabra village near Hisar, is a trainee of the Chandigarh Hockey and Football Academy, Sector 42, while Maninder Singh belongs to Bhagarhia near Sangrur and also trains at the CHFA Academy.



Earlier this week, Sanjay scored five goals as Hockey Chandigarh scored a 12-2 win over Hockey Bhopal in the National Junior Hockey Championship. A forward, Sanjay trained under academy coach Gurminder Singh and scored 10 goals in the National School Games U-14 event at Ranchi in 2012. The youngster then followed the performance with four goals the following year in the same tournament in New Delhi before he netted five goals in the U-17 School National Games at Ranchi in 2014.



The year 2014 also saw Sanjay playing a vital role with eight goals in Chandigarh’s march into the Nehru Cup semi-finals. Like Sanjay, Maninder shifted base from his village, Bhagarhia, near Sangrur to the Chandigarh Hockey Academy, Sector 42, in 2010 and has been one of the leading scorers for the Chandigarh team.



In the 2012 edition of School National Games, the lanky lad scored 13 goals and 10 goals the following year. Nehru Cup saw Singh scoring 13 goals in 2014 and Singh netted seven goals against Himachal Pradesh in the league stage in Jammu.



“It is a proud moment for Chandigarh as six of our players have been selected for the national junior camp in Bengaluru. The boys’ team played well in the junior nationals and this exposure will help them improve the game. Two of our women players have been called for the national camp and they will learn a lot while training with players from Haryana and Punjab,” said Anil Vohra, secretary general, Hockey Chandigarh.



