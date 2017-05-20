On Friday, three matches were played in the 5th Chief Minister Women Gold Cup Hockey Tournament at the National Hockey Stadium, Lahore.





Punjab Colours routed Baluchistan 5-0



The winners scored at regular intervals. Nida Asghar had a brace while Humera Rafi, Tabarqa Tariq & Sadaf Rafi found the target once each.



The second tie between Islamabad and Sindh turned out to be the proverbial Game of Two Halves.



Sindh went ahead early; in the fifth minute through Sidra.



An interesting battle ensued but it stayed 1-0 when the half time hooter sounded.



The second half was all Islamabad. They equalised in the 33rd minute and the floodgates opened.



It was 5-1 for Islamabad at the end of 60 minutes.



Ayesha Rafiq 2, Mahjabeen Arshad 2 and Sahil Malik shared the scoring honours.



In the last match of the evening, the star studded United Women Hockey Academy trounced KPK 11-0



No less than eight players had their names on the scoring sheet:

Kalsoom Shahzadi 2, Aqeela Naseem 2, Kalsoom Naseer 2, Maira Sabir, Ayesha Bashir, Afsheen Noreen,

Sidra Hakeem, Aqsa Ijaz



PHF Media release