Punjab Colours, Islamabad & UWHA winners at CM Cup Hockey
On Friday, three matches were played in the 5th Chief Minister Women Gold Cup Hockey Tournament at the National Hockey Stadium, Lahore.
Punjab Colours routed Baluchistan 5-0
The winners scored at regular intervals. Nida Asghar had a brace while Humera Rafi, Tabarqa Tariq & Sadaf Rafi found the target once each.
The second tie between Islamabad and Sindh turned out to be the proverbial Game of Two Halves.
Sindh went ahead early; in the fifth minute through Sidra.
An interesting battle ensued but it stayed 1-0 when the half time hooter sounded.
The second half was all Islamabad. They equalised in the 33rd minute and the floodgates opened.
It was 5-1 for Islamabad at the end of 60 minutes.
Ayesha Rafiq 2, Mahjabeen Arshad 2 and Sahil Malik shared the scoring honours.
In the last match of the evening, the star studded United Women Hockey Academy trounced KPK 11-0
No less than eight players had their names on the scoring sheet:
Kalsoom Shahzadi 2, Aqeela Naseem 2, Kalsoom Naseer 2, Maira Sabir, Ayesha Bashir, Afsheen Noreen,
Sidra Hakeem, Aqsa Ijaz
PHF Media release