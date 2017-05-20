Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Varsity Hockey steals the show in national team announcements

Published on Saturday, 20 May 2017
Tarryn Glasby of South Africa and Hollie Webb of England during the Cape Town Summer Series 2 Womens match between South Africa and England at Hartleyvale Hockey Stadium on February 26, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Peter Heeger/Gallo Images)

The national squads for both the South African men’s and women’s national teams were announced on Thursday 18 May. A massive 76% of the women selected have participated in Varsity Hockey, while seven of the 21 men have done so.



The news breaks just days before the Varsity Hockey final between Tuks and Maties, on Monday 22 May in Pretoria. Four of the SA ladies will be in action in the final.

Fabian Gregory, national men’s coach, emphasised the need for more game time and a concerning lack sponsorship.

“Our world ranking being lower does not make things easier for us, but there is a total plan in place to rejuvenate our competitiveness. Not playing enough games is killing us due to a lack of sponsorship, but we have the talent, we just need to spend more time working together as a team,” Gregory said.

The important gap that Varsity Hockey plugs has been outlined once more. While the high number of national players participating indicates the strength of the competition, what is really needed is quality game time, in high intensity, professional circumstances.

With live SuperSport coverage, rule changes that push athletes to their limits and a competition that puts players up against the best in the country, all while dealing with touring and travelling – Varsity Hockey is far more than just a university competition.

Catch the Varsity Hockey final at Tuks Astro in Pretoria on Monday 22 May at 18:45, live on SuperSport 7.

National squads (Varsity Hockey players highlighted)

SA Women
Kirsty Adams
Stephanie Baxter                                NWU Puk 2013
Kara Botes
Nicole la Fleur GK                             Maties 2017     
Candice Manual
Nicolene Terblanche                        Tuks 2017 club manager
Izelle Verster                                      Tuks 2013 / 2105 / 2107
Quanita Bobbs                                   Maties 2015
Bernadette Coston                            UJ 2013
Sulette Damons                                 NWU Puk 2013 / 2017 management
Ilse Davids                                          Maties 2013
Lisa Deetlefs                                      UJ 2017
Lilian du Plessis                                UJ 2015
Celia Evans                                         NWU Puk 2013 / 2015
Tarryn Glasby                                    Maties 2015 / 2017
Erin Hunter                                        Maties 2015
Shelley Jones
Marizen Marais                                UJ 2015        
Jade Mayne
Phumelela Mbande                          Tuks 2015
Line Malan                                        Kovsies 2013 / 2015
Jessica O’Connor
Carmen Smith                                  UJ 2015
Marelize van Tonder                       Tuks 2017                          
Nicole Walraven                               Kovsies 2015

Coach:  Sheldon Rostron               NWU Puk Varsity Hockey 2017 coach

SA Men
Rassie Pieterse
Gowan Jones
Jethro Eustice                                    2017 UKZN Womens’ coach for Varsity Hockey
Robin Jones
Tyson Dlungwana                            UJ 2016
Mohamed Mea
Jonty Robinson
Dan Sibbald
Reza Rosenburg
Ryan Julius
Clinton Panther                                UJ 2014
Owen Mvimbi
Julian Hykes
Ryan Crowe                                        UJ 2106
Nqobile Ntuli
Ignatius Malgraff                              Madibaz 2016
Dayaan Cassiem
Richard Pautz                                     Tuks 2014 / 2016
Tevin Kok                                            Tuks 2016
Melrick Maddocks
Damien Kimfley

Varsity Hockey media release

