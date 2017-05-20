

Tarryn Glasby of South Africa and Hollie Webb of England during the Cape Town Summer Series 2 Womens match between South Africa and England at Hartleyvale Hockey Stadium on February 26, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Peter Heeger/Gallo Images)



The national squads for both the South African men’s and women’s national teams were announced on Thursday 18 May. A massive 76% of the women selected have participated in Varsity Hockey, while seven of the 21 men have done so.





The news breaks just days before the Varsity Hockey final between Tuks and Maties, on Monday 22 May in Pretoria. Four of the SA ladies will be in action in the final.



Fabian Gregory, national men’s coach, emphasised the need for more game time and a concerning lack sponsorship.



“Our world ranking being lower does not make things easier for us, but there is a total plan in place to rejuvenate our competitiveness. Not playing enough games is killing us due to a lack of sponsorship, but we have the talent, we just need to spend more time working together as a team,” Gregory said.



The important gap that Varsity Hockey plugs has been outlined once more. While the high number of national players participating indicates the strength of the competition, what is really needed is quality game time, in high intensity, professional circumstances.



With live SuperSport coverage, rule changes that push athletes to their limits and a competition that puts players up against the best in the country, all while dealing with touring and travelling – Varsity Hockey is far more than just a university competition.



Catch the Varsity Hockey final at Tuks Astro in Pretoria on Monday 22 May at 18:45, live on SuperSport 7.



National squads (Varsity Hockey players highlighted)



SA Women

Kirsty Adams

Stephanie Baxter NWU Puk 2013

Kara Botes

Nicole la Fleur GK Maties 2017

Candice Manual

Nicolene Terblanche Tuks 2017 club manager

Izelle Verster Tuks 2013 / 2105 / 2107

Quanita Bobbs Maties 2015

Bernadette Coston UJ 2013

Sulette Damons NWU Puk 2013 / 2017 management

Ilse Davids Maties 2013

Lisa Deetlefs UJ 2017

Lilian du Plessis UJ 2015

Celia Evans NWU Puk 2013 / 2015

Tarryn Glasby Maties 2015 / 2017

Erin Hunter Maties 2015

Shelley Jones

Marizen Marais UJ 2015

Jade Mayne

Phumelela Mbande Tuks 2015

Line Malan Kovsies 2013 / 2015

Jessica O’Connor

Carmen Smith UJ 2015

Marelize van Tonder Tuks 2017

Nicole Walraven Kovsies 2015



Coach: Sheldon Rostron NWU Puk Varsity Hockey 2017 coach



SA Men

Rassie Pieterse

Gowan Jones

Jethro Eustice 2017 UKZN Womens’ coach for Varsity Hockey

Robin Jones

Tyson Dlungwana UJ 2016

Mohamed Mea

Jonty Robinson

Dan Sibbald

Reza Rosenburg

Ryan Julius

Clinton Panther UJ 2014

Owen Mvimbi

Julian Hykes

Ryan Crowe UJ 2106

Nqobile Ntuli

Ignatius Malgraff Madibaz 2016

Dayaan Cassiem

Richard Pautz Tuks 2014 / 2016

Tevin Kok Tuks 2016

Melrick Maddocks

Damien Kimfley



Varsity Hockey media release