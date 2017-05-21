

EH Awards Winners 2017 GB



On the evening of the 20th of May, the hockey family came together from all corner of the country to celebrate an incredible year of hockey at the England Hockey Awards Dinner 2017.





Each nominee has achieved something special in this last year and we couldn’t be prouder of the nominees and the hockey community creating a nation where hockey matters.



Without further ado, here are the winners:



Outstanding Achievement - GB Women's Gold Medal Team

Celix Men’s Senior Performance Player of the Year – Dan Fox

Investec Senior Women’s Player of the Year – Sophie Bray

Men’s Junior Performance Player of the Year – James Gall

Investec Women’s Junior Performance Play of the Year – Ellie Rayer

Coach of the Year – Danny Kerry

Perkins Slade Men’s Team of the Year – Wimbledon 1st IX

Investec Women’s Team of the Year – Camberley and Farnborough 1st IX



Hockey Maker of the Year – Angela Mance



Angela is always the first to volunteer at any event. She is an experienced Hockey Maker, always enthusiastic and smiling, she puts other volunteers and players needs ahead of her own to ensure the event is a success. Angela acts as a role model to younger and new volunteers and her commitment and dedication has inspired other Hockey Makers to volunteer more and go the extra mile. Her motivation is engaging, she is constantly using her initiative to make a real contribution and she never fails to make people smile.



Coaching Impact - James Cunliffe



James Cunliffe turned around the failing men’s section with his no-nonsense attitude and revolutionary training. Constantly engaging players with real game situations whilst providing players with the opportunity to self-discover and improve individual skill whilst enhancing team cohesion. James’ coaching impact has seen training numbers at an all-time high, an increase number of players and a turnaround in form. James has also been pivotal in developing the junior section, also allowing other coaches to gain experience. He has also worked with Everton in the Community to provide more opportunities to play hockey and has recently started Walking Hockey in Liverpool.



Innovation – Bromsgrove Hockey & Walking Hockey



Bromsgrove HC have this year introduced walking hockey and turned this concept into a viable new sport. The first night saw an amazing 40 people attend, from which walking hockey has evolved to cater for all demands. By constantly evolving the concept, this allows for the variation of age, playing experience, mobility and health status to ensure no member of the community is excluded. Walking hockey currently supports the Macmillan Cancer Support group, children with mobility problems & children with autism. The interest from the USA, Canada, Dubai, New Zealand and Australia means that Bromsgrove HC and England are now recognised as a World leader.



Rising Star – Tom Ling from Norwich Hockey Club



Tom is involved in a number of club aspects; administration, umpiring and social aspects and is a valued member of the entire club. He has proved to be a great ambassador to the junior section encouraging and helping young umpires through the ranks. Tom has also taken on a key role in the club as Umpire Liaison Officer, confirming pool umpires, umpiring appointments across the club and organising 16+ umpires in a weekend has shown Tom’s ability to engage with people. Tom also organises midweek social events on a regular basis throughout the season, he also ensures all members are kept up to date of news, organises fund raisers and social events, and encourages the use of social media.



Umpire of the Year – Joy Elliot-Bowman



Joy has been a member of the MHUA for 2 years as well as umpire co-ordinator at her own club PHC Chiswick. Joy organised umpire coaching sessions based at the Middlesex HA triangular tournament, including accommodating a variety of standards of umpiring. Her sensitivity, awareness and ability to cope, manage feedback and response was outstanding. Joy has also worked with the SCHUA to recruit and promote young umpires, proudly producing 2 candidates to the national programme. At her club Joy has introduced and is running the umpire development and co-ordination programme, she also attends junior sessions armed with a box of whistles to encourage the youngest club members to start to enjoy umpiring



Unsung Hero – Frances Loffler-Thompson



Fran Loffler-Thompson has had a lifelong passion for hockey, celebrating 40 years at Fylde HC where Fran has held a wide range of voluntary roles within the club. Currently holding the role of Ladies Club Captain Fran also finds time to umpire and coach, delivering hockey in underprivileged local primary schools. Fran also holds the role of Vice-President of the Central Lancashire Women’s Hockey Association. Fran’s support of the club has ensured that the club has found success, even turning around failing junior sections to ensure the long term sustainability. She is currently influential in the clubs transition from Springfield’s to Fylde HC with the sole purpose of advancing and developing the club. She is the heart of the club and, who have benefitted enormously from Fran’s efforts.



Lifetime Achievement – Alan Walker



The Late Lieutenant Commander Alan Walker dedicated his life to the sport of hockey. From his first exposure to the sport in 1960 when he joined the Royal Navy he went on to make 100 appearances for the RN between 1968 and 1985. Alan has been a player, coach, video analyst, international team manager, chairman of the national coaching committee, patron of the Hockey Museum and forerunner of club development and hockey provision. Alan was truly Mr Hockey, especially in the Royal Navy, an absolute gentleman who always had time for everybody and couldn’t do enough for his friends and co-workers; he will be sadly missed by all.



Notts Sport Club of the Year – Caradon Hockey Club



Since the merger of two clubs in 2007, Caradon HC have gone from strength to strength growing by 208 members this season to make them the biggest club in Cornwall. With success across all senior teams on the pitch, a strong social environment and a strong Back to Hockey initiative, the club has seen an influx of numbers which has had a positive impact on the number of teams. The club has also provided numerous coaching, umpiring and volunteering opportunities with 10 members of the under 16 squad volunteering regularly. Caradon have built strong relationships with local education establishments, companies and CSPs to ensure the ongoing provision of hockey.



Well done to all nominees, hockey in England couldn't happen with out you. Bring on 2018!



England Hockey Board Media release