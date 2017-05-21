by Aftar Singh





The one to beat: SSTMI Thunderbolt striker Mohd Akhimullah Anuar Esook is the top scorer in the MJHL Division One.



KUALA LUMPUR: Pahang Hockey Academy (AHP)-MSP-Thunderbolt have never beaten Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI) Thunderbolt since featuring in Division One of the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL) since 2015.





Last year, the Pahang team lost three times to SSTMI – 2-1 in the league and 2-0 and 3-2 in the semi-finals for the overall Cup.



In this year’s league match, the Pahang team lost 2-1 at the SSTMI pitch in Johor last month.



So, can AHP-MSP end their losing streak against SSTMI when the two teams meet in today’s final for the overall title at the Tun Razak Cup today?



SSTMI have been the most impressive team in the Under-19 league, having won a total of 12 titles – six league and six overall – under coach Wan Roslan Wan Abdul Rahman.



But AHP-MSP coach Mohd Sufian Mohamed believes this is their best chance to end SSTMI’s domination in the league.



“We have lost to SSTMI too many times ... the time has come for us to turn the tables on them,” said Sufian.



“My players are fired up to play their first-ever final ... they are ready.



“We arrived two days early in Kuala Lumpur to work on our strategy and penalty corner set pieces.



“My defenders need to be on their toes as SSTMI have a good strike force. Their striker, Mohd Akhimullah (Anuar Esook) is the top scorer in the league with 16 goals,” added Sufian, who is hoping to create MJHL history.



Having captained Telekom Pahang to the overall title 15 years ago, he now wants to lift the Cup as a coach.



SSTMI coach Wan Roslan, meanwhile, said that his reputation as the most successful coach would be sullied “if we fail to win the overall title”.



“We failed to retain the league title this season, so I want my players to go all out and win the overall title.



“It would be really nice to win our 13th title in the league.



“We have never lost to Pahang Hockey Academy before, so the pressure will be on us to win the title,” said Wan Roslan.



The Star of Malaysia