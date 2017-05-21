By BRIAN YONGA





Butali Sugar Warriors players celebrate a goal against Wazalendo during their Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) men’s Premier League match at City Park Stadium, Nairobi on May 7, 2017. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Former champions Butali Sugar Warriors underlined their intentions of reclaiming the title after a 7-0 drubbing of Kenyatta University (KU) Vultures on Saturday in a Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League match at City Park Stadium.





A brace from Seth Oburu set the lakeside club on the path to an emphatic win. Frank Wanangwe, Arif Shah, Vincent Odhaimbo, Tony Nyukuri and Constant Wakhura were also on target in the huge win.



The result saw Butali maintain their unbeaten start to the season and moved them to 18 points after their sixth straight win. It marked a good weekend for Butali, who secured a 3-0 win against United States International University Africa USIU-A at the same venue on Saturday.



The Godfrey Wakachungwa coached side are now up to second place in the table.



“Another three points in the bag and we close in on the teams on top of us. We dominated and should have won by a bigger margin,” the coach told Nation Sport.



Against UISU-A, Butali, who played without the services of instrumental duo of Zack Aura and Emmanuel Simiyu, dominated the match from first whistle and their efforts paid off a few seconds to the end of the first quarter when Seth Oburu sounded the board in the 15th minute through a superb field goal.



Aura is away for three months due to work commitment, while Simiyu is facing disciplinary issue from KHU having destroyed union property after he was carded.



The 2015 champions pressed for more goals in the second quarter but were unable to breach the students defence.



Butali picked from where they left, with Derrick Kuloba sounding the boards in the 34th minute through a fantastic field goal to lead 2-0 with the students failing to threaten.



Constant Wakhura would then seal the win for the Western-based outfit in the 55 minute through penalty stroke.



Champions Strathmore University Gladiators were held to a 0-0 draw by Chase Sailors in another men's top flight encounter at City Park on Saturday.



In the ladies category, USIU-A scored in the second half through Rachael Wangui’s penalty stroke to beat Vikings 1-0.



In the men’s National League, Multimedia university surrendered an early lead to play to a 3-3 all draw against Jomo Kenyatta University of agriculture and Technology.



MMU goals came through Desdan Ombiva (8th) Bringson Kadama (24th) and Moses Ndemba (50th) as they threatened to run away with the game.



But Terrence Kedia scored a brace in the 33rd and 43rd as Pavis Barasa sounded the board in the 14th minute for never-give-up JKUAT to ensure the spoils were shared.



Daily Nation