UWHA and Punjab Teams winners at CM Cup Hockey

Published on Sunday, 21 May 2017 10:00
View Comments

In the 5th Chief Minister Women Gold Cup Hockey Tournament  at the National Hockey Stadium, Lahore



Punjab Colours and United Women Hockey Academy won their matches by huge margins while Punjab Colours had to bring out their best against the fighting Sindh team.

Punjab Colours downs Sindh 2-0

Punjab Colours were quickly in their strides.

Mariam Hanif put them ahead in the 10th minute through open play.

Just three minutes later, Muqaddas Khalid converted a PC to put Punjab two goals in front.

For a while it seemed that Punjab would run over Sindh.

But the Sindh girls recovered well from the initial set backs.

A good contest was witnessed. However the scoreline remained intact when the final whistle was blown.

The other two matches saw the two top contenders for the Cup notching big wins.

Punjab Whites outplayed KPK 8-0

Ishrat Abbas converted three penalty corners for her hat trick. The other five were shared by Faiqa Riaz 2, Humra Latif, Serish Waheed and Hina Pervaiz

United Women Hockey Academy had an even bigger 13-0 win over Baluchistan
Pakistan's celebrated international Maira Sabir led the way with four goals.

Bushra Fareed and Iqra Javed both had a brace while  Aqsa Javeed, Kalsoom Shahzadi,  Afshan Nazeer, Aqsa Ejaz and  Sidra Haqeem scored a goal each

PHF media release

