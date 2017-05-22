Penonomé, Panama - May 6-7, 2017



Ademir Montenegro





National Hockey Five Championship - Penonomé, Panama



Saturday May 6th, a parade through the main avenues of Penonomé City, Province of Coclé, celebrated the First National Major Championship of Hockey Five, as it is called in the Olympic Terms.





The Tournament was played till Sunday May the 7th, and it had representations in womens and mens categories of the provinces of Bocas del Toro, Coclé (headquarters), Colón, Chiriquí, Panama City and Panama Oeste and took place in Via Coco’s Field.



After the mens qualification day, the semifinals draw came out like this: Bocas del Toro 1 - Chiriquí 3; and Colon 1 - Panama City 3; In the Final Game Panama City took over Chiriquí Team with a final score of 4-1.



As for women, the team representing Panama City H.C., took the gold medal after winning the final game against Coclé; Panama Oeste Hockey Club, finalized the tournament in the third position.



The womens individual prizes were distributed in the following way: Champion Scorer: Camila Cos of Panama City H.C. (8 goals) followed by Rubí Díaz of Panama City H.C (7 goals); Most Valuable Player: Rubi Diaz of Panama City H.C ; Best Goalkeeper Janeth Pinzon of Panama City H.C .; In Men: Champion Scorer: Tomas Pegorari of Panama City H.C. (8 goals) followed by Martir Nuñez of CH.H.C (7 goals) and Matias Pegorar of P.C. H.Ci (7 goals) .; Most Valuable Player: Martir Nuñez of Chiriquí H.C ; Best Goalkeeper: Carlos Portugal of Panama City H.C



The Panamanian Hockey Association made special recognition to Professor Alexis Peralta Jaén, President and Coach of Coclé, for his ten years dedicated to the development and growth of hockey in the province of Coclé, in which he has obtained a national championship, among others; he coached distinguished athletes as Manuel Correa Ayala, Central American Scoring Champion, Eduardo Gordon who has been a member of the National Team and Rosa Sánchez, member of Panama National Team and three-time Central-American Champion.



The national championship will serve to choose the national teams that will represent us this year in the Central American Championship organized by the Pan American Hockey Federation.



Pan American Hockey Federation media release