

A walk in the park: Hockey Chandigarh dominated from the start to win 4-0 against SAI



Hockey Chandigarh clinched the seventh Hockey India sub-junior boys’ National championship 2017 (‘A’ Division) title after registering a fluent 4-0 victory over Sports Authority of India in the final here on Sunday.





Sanjay, with two goals, starred for Chandigarh in the summit clash.



Coming into the game as the firm favourite after dominating in all its previous matches, Chandigarh took time to get off the blocks against the solid defence of SAI.



After a goalless first-half, Sanjay broke the deadlock by converting a penalty corner. Chandigarh then began to attack in droves. Amandeep struck a field goal in the 47th to double the lead.



Five minutes before time, Sanjay recorded a brace, and a minute from the final whistle, Harpreet Singh made it 4-0.



Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy finished third in the championship after defeating Hockey Odisha 3-2 in the third-place playoff match.



The results:



Final: Hockey Chandigarh 4 (Sanjay 40, 65, Amandeep 47, Harpreet Singh 69) bt Sports Authority of India 0.



Third-place playoff: Madhya Pradesh HA 3 (Haider Ali 8, Shailendra Singh 27, 32) bt Hockey Odisha 2 (Sunit Lakra 25, Sushant Toppo 37).



The Hindu