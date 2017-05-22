Seven team are in the fray at the 5th Chief Minister Women Gold Cup Hockey Tournament at the National Hockey Stadium, Lahore which started on May 17th.





The teams are first playing in the single league to be followed by the final. 3rd/4th & 5th/6th position matches on Wednesday.



Sunday's first match was between United Women Hockey Academy and Punjab Colours. Both the sides had won all their previous matches in the event. However, the superiority of the UWHA, having the services of a number of internationals, was never in doubt. They overcame Punjab Colours 4-0. Iqra Javeed, Kalsoom Shahzadi, Aqeela Naseem & Kasloom Munir shared the scorign honours



The only other undefeated side in the event, Punjab Whites went past the plucky Islamabad 3-0



Punjab Whites were two goals up after only 12 minutes courtesy Faiqa Riaz (PC) and Hamra Latif.



But the capital girls put up a brave show and the scoreline didnt alter over next 40 minutes.



Sehrish Waheed netted in the 52nd minute for Punjab Whites' third goal.



The third tie of the day saw KPK defeat Baluchistan, the weakest side in the competition, 3-0.



All the goals were open play attempts. KPK's most prolific scorer Haseena scored twice. The other goal was netted by Sumaira.



LEAGUE TABLE AFTER SUNDAY'S MATCHES

Team Matches Won Lost Draw Points Goals For Goals Against UWHA 4 4 0 0 12 34 0 Punjab Whites 4 4 0 0 12 30 0 Punjab Colours 5 4 1 0 12 13 5 KPK 5 2 3 0 6 7 24 Islamabad 4 1 3 0 3 5 11 Sindh 4 0 4 0 0 1 16 Baluchistan 4 0 4 0 0 0 34



PHF Media release