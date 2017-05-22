Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

UWHA & Punjab Whites remain only unbeaten sides in CM CUP

Published on Monday, 22 May 2017 10:00 | Hits: 23
Seven team are in the fray at the 5th Chief Minister Women Gold Cup Hockey Tournament  at the National Hockey Stadium, Lahore which started on May 17th.



The teams are first playing in the single league to be followed by the final. 3rd/4th & 5th/6th position matches on Wednesday.

Sunday's first match was between  United Women Hockey Academy and Punjab Colours. Both the sides had won all their previous matches in the event. However, the superiority of the UWHA, having the services of a number of internationals, was never in doubt. They overcame Punjab Colours 4-0. Iqra Javeed, Kalsoom Shahzadi, Aqeela Naseem & Kasloom Munir shared the scorign honours

The only other undefeated side in the event, Punjab Whites went past the plucky Islamabad 3-0

Punjab Whites were two goals up after only 12 minutes courtesy Faiqa Riaz (PC) and Hamra Latif.

But the capital girls put up a brave show and the scoreline didnt alter over next 40 minutes.

Sehrish Waheed netted in the 52nd minute for Punjab Whites' third goal.

The third tie of the day saw KPK defeat Baluchistan, the weakest side in the competition, 3-0.

All the goals were open play attempts. KPK's most prolific scorer Haseena scored twice. The other goal was netted by Sumaira.

LEAGUE TABLE AFTER SUNDAY'S MATCHES

Team
Matches
Won
Lost
Draw
Points
Goals For
Goals Against
UWHA
 4
4
0
0
12
34
0
Punjab Whites
 4
4
0
0
12
30
0
Punjab Colours
5
4
1
0
12
13
5
KPK
5
2
3
0
6
7
24
Islamabad
4
1
3
0
3
5
11
Sindh
4
0
4
0
0
1
16
Baluchistan
4
0
4
0
0
0
34


PHF Media release

