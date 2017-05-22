By BRIAN YONGA





Willis Malesi of Western Jaguars (left) tries to tackle Vincent Odindo of Kenya Police during their Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League match at City Park Stadium on May 14, 2017. Police won 4-0. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Kenya Police on Sunday came from behind to beat Sikh Union Nairobi 3-1 in a Kenya Hockey Union(KHU) men’s Premier League match at City Park Stadium.





The win preserved Police’s unbeaten start to the season as they secured their ninth win of the campaign. Police fell behind to a fifth minute strike by Sikh striker Shabaz Shah.



However, Police hit back through goals from Samuel Oungo, Samuel Wokila and Edmond Makona to maintain their 100 percent start to the season.



WOMEN'S LEAGUE



In the women’s Premier League, Amira Sailors secured a 2-0 win over Kenyatta University (KU) Titans 2-0 at the same venue.Susan Oketch and Pauline Naise were on target for their side.



Police stand-in coach Patrick Mugambi praised his charges fighting spirit warning other teams to expect such performances from his side. “We responded well after falling behind and the lads took control of the match brilliantly,” Mugambi told Nation Sport on Sunday.



“Nine wins out of nine is a good return from the side. I think teams will now fear facing us because we are on a roll,” he added.



Police were missing talismanic striker Moses Cheplaiti due to knee injury but welcomed back skipper Oliver Echenje. It was Sikh who started well and took the lead with their first chance of the game.



Davies Wanangwe lost his marker before releasing Shah who fired past Police keeper Martin Agesa. The goal stunned Police and they went in search of a way back in the game.



Wokila and Richard Birir twice threatened for Police but Sikh keeper Caleb Simiyu was up to task as his side took the slim lead to the end of the quarter.



Police piled more pressure in the second quarter and they were levelled four minutes after the restart. Felix Okoth’s short corner was finished by Oungo past a hapless Simiyu.



Three minutes later, Police went ahead again through another penalty corner. Okoth delivered another pin-point corner and Wokila sounded the board.



The game was effectively over as a contest in the 29th minute as Makona capitalised on a defensive mix-up to put his side three-up.



"We were unable to build on our good start and got caught on the break. It is disappointing to lose another match after playing so well, " Sikh captain Amit Rajput said.



In the men's National League, Multimedia University hit Parkroad Tigers 3-1. In the late games, Greensharks reclaimed second spot after a 2-1 win over visiting Nakuru Athletic Club, as USIU-A recorded their second win of the weekend after they hit Sliders 2-1 in a women's top flight encounter.



