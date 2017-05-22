



Sam Ward will return to Beeston from Holcombe in an eye-catching transfer in the English league as the Nottingham club look to get back into the EHL frame.





The Bees finished fifth in England last season, five points outside the playoffs, but the return of Ward after a spell in Kent brings back the goal machine to the club for the next three seasons.



He joins England and GB teammates James Albery, Mark Gleghorne and Ollie Willars who have all agreed one year contract extensions while Mark Wadsley is also back with Beeston after a year withr Olton and West Warwickshire.



From overseas, German defender Marius Gemmel switches from Schwarz-Weiß Köln, Spanish Junior World Cup player Lucas Alcalde moves from Pozuelo and Belgian goalkeeper Simon Vandenbroucke, understudy to Vincent Vanasch at Waterloo Ducks, also arrives.



Matthew Crookshanks (Annadale) and Kyle Marshall (Banbridge) – members of the Irish Under-18 side last year – also add to their panel, moving across the Irish channel.



Euro Hockey League media release