Racing secure EHL spot with demolition of Waterloo Ducks

Racing Club de Bruxelles dominated their EHL playoff decider against Waterloo Ducks, winning out 10-4 overall to secure a place in ROUND1 next October courtesy of the success.



The writing was on the wall for the WatDucks after Saturday’s first leg when Racing tore their way to a 6-3 victory that put them in pole position.

And they completed the victory with the minimum of fuss on Sunday, running out 4-1 winners. Simon Gougnard – who moves to the WatDucks next term – scored the opening goal before Tom Boon’s penalty corner made it 2-0.

Cedric Charlier added the third before half-time and Boon’s second extended the lead to 4-0 before Blair Hilton scored a consolation goal.

Speaking after the tie to the Hockey Belgium website, Jérôme Truyens said: “We absolutely wanted to finish the season with this EHL ticket, it was a minimum target.

“We were very disappointed after the semi-finals because we did not hit our true level.

“The first leg put us in an excellent position and we played well. In the end, there was no match [in the second leg]. It was important to finish with these two great successes."

Euro Hockey League media release

