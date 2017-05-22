



KHC Dragons won the Belgian title for a third successive season with a devastating 9-2 aggregate win over Herakles following the two legs this weekend.





Saturday saw Dragons run up a 5-1 win on Saturday, leading from the 11th minute via Jeffrey Thys from a penalty corner rebound. Thys then set up Florent van Aubel to divert in a second goal for 2-0 on the quarter-hour for Jean Willems’side.



Herni Raes extended the lead further from Thomas Verheijen’s assist for 3-0 and Felix Denayer put four goals in the difference. Van Aubel availed of perfect service from Thomas Briels to nab the fifth and an imposing lead going into the second tie.



With such a large gap, Herakles needed a strong start to Sunday’s second leg but Alexander Hendrickx’s penalty corner in the tenth minute further complicated matters.



It stayed 1-0 until the second half when extra goals from Raes and Arthur van Doren made the scoreline even more emphatic. Xavier Reckinger pulled one back but Raes got another goal for good measure in the last minute to add an extra flourish to the scoreline.



It earned Dragons a tenth Belgian title and gives them the perfect boost going into the EHL FINAL4 which they will host in a fortnight’s time.



Euro Hockey League media release