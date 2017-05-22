



Harvestehuder THC completed the line-up for the German playoffs following an amazing final game of the season, winning 8-6 against Club an der Alster with four goals in the closing seven minutes.





Michael Körper added another four goals to his tally for the campaign, bringing his total to 46 from 22 games, 11 ahead of Mannheimer’s Gonzalo Peillat.



“To concede six times is a joke,” said HTHC coach Christoph Bechmann after the game, admitting “normally, you cannot win a game this way.”



Körper scored in the first minute but Harvestehuder found themselves 3-2 behind at half-time due to goals from Anton Boeckel, Constantin Staib and Johannes Große.



Boeckel made it 4-2 before Körper’s third goal and one from Daniel von Drachenfels levelled at 4-4 with 23 minutes to go. Alster scored again via Große and Staib for a 6-4 lead that they held until seven minutes from the end.



But HTHC summoned an amazing finish with Nick Spooner and Max Cordes levelling the tie at 6-6 before Körper put his side in front for a second time with two minutes to go. Leon Willemsen completed the victory.



It left them out of reach of Krefeld after they drew 2-2 with Rot-Weiss Köln. Rot-Weiss will meet HTHC in the playoffs semi-final while Mannheimer HC will face Uhlenhorst Mülheim.



Mannheim drew their derby with TSV to end third overall while second place Mülheim beat Nürnburg HTC 5-2.



