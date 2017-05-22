

Kirsten Pearce, right, and Stacey Michelsen will be key contributors for the Black Sticks in Belgium. Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.



The Black Sticks women have named an experienced squad for June's World League semi-final tournament in Belgium with 10 players boasting 100 caps or more.





Many players have earned their spot after impressing during February's Argentina tour, the Hawke's Bay Cup and last week's Indian series in Pukekohe and Hamilton, which New Zealand won 5-0.



Coach Mark Hager said it was the strongest team they could select.



"There were some very challenging decisions in selecting the final group, which shows we have healthy depth at the moment, which is great following an Olympic year.



"We know the World League semi-final will be very tough and it offers the top-level competition we need to play amongst to continue developing. We'll be pushing for a top performance with the ultimate goal to come away having qualified for the World Cup."



Stacey Michelsen, who debuted in 2009, is the most experienced player in the New Zealand squad with 224 caps, while Sam Charlton, Ella Gunson, Sam Harrison, Pippa Hayward, Rose Keddell, Olivia Merry, Brooke Neal, Liz Thompson and veteran goalkeeper Sally Rutherford have all played more than 100 international matches.



The Black Sticks are joined in Pool B by hosts Belgium, Oceania champions Australia, Spain and Malaysia while Pool A includes reigning world champions Netherlands, Asian champions South Korea, China, Scotland and Italy.



Split across two events,10 teams will take part in Brussels with another 10 competing at the World League semi-final in Johannesburg from July 8-23.



With qualification at stake for the FIH World League final in Auckland in November (New Zealand have automatic qualification as hosts), both semi-final events serve as World Cup qualifiers.



AT A GLANCE:



New Zealand squad:



Goalkeepers: Grace O'Hanlon (unattached), Sally Rutherford (Midlands).



Defenders/Midfielders: Sam Charlton, Natasha Fitzsimons, Rose Keddell (Midlands) Erin Goad (North Harbour), Ella Gunson, Stacey Michelsen, Brooke Neal (Northland), Pippa Hayward, Jordan Grant, Rachel McCann (Canterbury), Liz Thompson (Auckland). 19th player: Frances Davies (Midlands).



Strikers: Sam Harrison (Auckland), Olivia Merry (Canterbury), Kirsten Pearce (North Harbour), Amy Robinson (Midlands), Kelsey Smith (Capital).



Draw (NZ time): June 22: v Spain; June 25: v Australia; June 26: v Belgium; June 28: v Malaysia.



Stuff