

Kirsten Pierce and Stacey Michelson celebrate. Photo: www.photosport.nz



Vantage Black Sticks Women’s head coach Mark Hager has named his strongest team to compete at the FIH World League Semi Final in Belgium next month.





New Zealand will battle it out against some of the world’s best sides from 21 June - 2 July at the Stade Fallon in Brussels.



The Black Sticks are joined in Pool B by hosts Belgium, Oceania champions Australia, Spain and Malaysia while Pool A includes reigning world champions Netherlands, Asian champions Korea, China, Scotland and Italy.



Split across two events, 10 teams will take part in Brussels with another 10 competing at the World League Semi Final in Johannesburg from 8-23 July.



With qualification at stake for the FIH World League Final in Auckland this November (New Zealand have automatic qualification as hosts), both Semi Final events also serve as World Cup qualifiers.



Whilst vital FIH Hero World Ranking points will be awarded depending on final standings, the top teams from each Semi Final will qualify for the 2018 Women’s Hockey World Cup in London.



It’s an experienced side with 10 players having played more than 100 tests while versatile player Stacey Michelsen spearheads the group with 224 caps.



Many players have earned their spot after impressing during February’s Argentina tour, the Hawke’s Bay Cup and the recent Indian series in Pukekohe and Hamilton which the Black Sticks swept 5-0.



Hager said the depth within the group presented some tough selection decisions.



“This is the strongest team we have at present after tests against Argentina, the Hawke’s Bay Cup and also the Indian series this year,” he said.



“There were some very challenging decisions in selecting the final group which shows we have healthy depth at the moment which is great following an Olympic year.



“We know the World League Semi Final will be very tough and it offers the top level competition we need to play amongst to continue developing. We’ll be pushing for a top performance with the ultimate goal to come away having qualified for the World Cup.”



New Zealand’s opening game at the World League Semi Final is against Spain on Thursday June 22 at 6am (NZT). All Vantage Black Sticks games will be broadcast live on SKY Sport.



VANTAGE BLACK STICKS WOMEN

FIH World League Semi Final, Belgium





SHIRT #



PLAYER NAME



REGION



POSITION



AGE



CAPS



13 Sam CHARLTON Midlands Defender 25 188 20 Natasha FITZSIMONS Midlands Defender 28 75 3 Erin GOAD North Harbour Defender 23 28 27 Jordan GRANT Canterbury Midfielder 26 70 12 Ella GUNSON Northland Defender 27 157 2 Sam HARRISON Auckland Striker 25 113 26 Pippa HAYWARD Canterbury Defender 26 132 24 Rose KEDDELL Midlands Defender 23 151 11 Rachel McCANN Canterbury Midfielder 24 51 4 Olivia MERRY Canterbury Striker 25 161 31 Stacey MICHELSEN Northland Defender 26 224 9 Brooke NEAL Northland Defender 24 111 15 Grace O’HANLON TBC Goalkeeper 24 10 18 Kirsten PEARCE North Harbour Striker 26 82 6 Amy ROBINSON Midlands Striker 21 21 8 Sally RUTHERFORD Midlands Goalkeeper 35 139 25 Kelsey SMITH Capital Striker 22 46 16 Liz THOMPSON Auckland Defender 22 141 19th PLAYER – TRAVELLING WITH TEAM

5 Frances DAVIES Midlands Defender 20 14

Hockey New Zealand Media release