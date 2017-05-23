

Hockey Manawatu general manager Kevin Nicholson. GRANT MATTHEW/FAIRFAX NZ



From where Hockey Manawatu boss Kevin Nicholson is sitting, things must be looking pretty good.





That's because the association has just won an award from Hockey New Zealand for the biggest participation growth in the country, having had a 28 per cent growth last year.



Nicholson praised the work of Raewyn Beattie is putting into hockey at Feilding High School and he said they now are the biggest school in Manawatu in terms of hockey players, overtaking Palmerston North Boys' High School.



"There's been a lot more development stuff and the work that our regional development officer [Nitin Ahuja] is doing in schools," Nicholson said. "Last year he developed the small sticks coaching to over 4000 kids across 19 schools.



"And Nicollete [van Zeijl], our regional development manager, the programme she set up, as well our development programmes which all contributed, along with the amount of work that's happening over in Feilding.



"They're trying to do things to provide opportunities for juniors over there. They're running development programmes for hockey."



Funnily enough, fellow Central associations Taranaki were second and Wanganui third.



Nicholson said Manawatu is now the sixth largest association in the country



"It's massive. We went from last year having 2366 registered players and this year it's gone up to 3045.



"We've had a 21 per cent growth in our club competition, a five per cent growth in secondary schools and 49 per cent growth in junior hockey."



Nicholson said that 49 per cent is largely driven by Raewyn Beattie.



The division one senior women's club competition had to merge with the division two competition this season because division one was down to just three teams.



There are six teams in the men's division one competition this year.



The No 2 turf at the twin turfs will be refurbished later this year and the No 1 turf will be done in the next couple of years.



Stuff