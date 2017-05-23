

Scottish Notts Sport Inter District



The Under 14 Girls' Notts Sport Inter District took place at a rather wet Peffermill on Saturday. The girls travelled from across Scotland to compete on the day with West eventually coming in first position after a great final against South.





The day started with pool B taking to the pitch first. East took on South as the heavens opened in Edinburgh. South were first to score in an end-to-end match with Georgia Main getting the final touch to a well-worked move past the East keeper. It wasn’t until the second half that East were able to convert one of their chances. Laura McNamara converting from a penalty corner.



In the other pool B match West took on North. Anna Smith drew first blood with a penalty corner conversion after 7 minutes of the first half. North absorbed a lot of pressure from West but Ava Smith scored from open play, seconds later Abbie Blair made it 3-0 to West - no response came from North.



The first games of Pool A saw Midland take on Highland and The Hybrid team of Mid-East-West against South West. Midland came out winners over Highland with two open play goals, the first coming from Helena Oldroyd in the first minute and the second early in the second half, scored by Iona Kirsty Fleming. The Hybrid squad faced off against Southwest, a single penalty corner separated the two, Neave Halliday converting.







The action then came from Pool B once again. East took on rivals West, they took a one goal advantage at half time with a strike coming from the captain Emily McGlynn. West came out all guns blazing after half time and scored an early goal to make it 1-1. A minute later a second goal was converted by Priyanka Sharma to take the lead. Abbie Blair extended the lead to 3-1 with a well-placed sweep into the bottom corner, East could not reply to the quick conversions.



South played North in the other fixture in Pool B, a close contest before South took the lead in the first half Captain Holly Shepherd scoring the only goal of the game.



They Hybrid team took on Midland in the first of the afternoon matches. A competitive fixture with only one goal to separate the two sides, Rebecca Paul converting with only 3 minutes left in the match. Highland versus Southwest was a game of set plays with Southwest converting 3 Penalty corners to take the 3 points. Neave Halliday converting the first, Leigh Timothy the second, and Connie Reid the third.



The final games in Pool B saw North take on East and South against West. A very closely contested match for South and West saw the score finish 1-1. West took the lead just before half time with vice-captain Ava Smith earning the lead with some great team play. South replied early in the second half with a penalty corner conversion by Hannah Patterson. East took an early lead with a penalty corner goal from Captain Emily McGlynn adding to her tally for the day. East began to dominate in the closing stages of the match with a further two goals from Nina Whitakker and Itske Hooftman.



There was nothing to separate Midland and South West in their final pool fixture, both sides converted a penalty corner to end the game 1-1 meaning that Southwest topped the group on goal difference.



Semi Final 1 was a closely contested match between South and South West. With both teams fighting for a Final spot, the difference between the two came in the final minute of the first half when Holly Shepherd converted a penalty corner. South managed to curtail Southwest’s advances in the second half to steal into the Final for the first time.



In Semi Final 2 West eased past Midland by 3 goals, Lucy Anderson earning a brace and Ava Smith a single. This set the final to be a fierce repeat of the early pool match against South, which had ended in a 1-1 draw.





Eilidh Seedhouse MVP



The final was an end-to-end affair with both teams having chances. West put South under a lot of pressure from the outset, South's defence were able to withstand the heat and played some well-worked moves to counter-attack West. The game was 0-0 at the half time break. Both teams came out all guns blazing in the second half, but nothing could part the teams. With five minutes to play it looked to be one for running penalties to decide. A foul inside South's D earned West a penalty corner, Vice Captain Ava Smith stepped up and converted the chance making it 1-0 to the West. South battled for an equaliser but could not get past the West keeper. The match finished West 1-0 South. Both squads having put maximum effort in to the match, making it an absolutely superb final. Eilidh Seedhouse of North was voted BYTE MVP at the end of the tournament.







Final Placings



1- West

2- South

3- Southwest

4- Midland

5- East

6- MidWestEast (hybrid)

7- North

8- Highland



Photos by Mark Pugh



Scottish Hockey Union media release