Lloyd Mackenzie





Kaelin Hartog



KAELIN Hartog is Kloof High School’s SPAR Star of the Month.





Kaelin is an all-rounder as she is the 2017 head girl. Academically she has been in the top three in her grade throughout her high school career and her great passion is indoor and outdoor hockey.



On average, she practices up two hours per day, seven days a week and her effort has been duly noted as she has played in the school’s 1st team since 2015 and is the captain this year. She has scored more than 100 goals for the team since becoming a member.



She is sponsored by Gryphon Hockey SA for 2016 and 2017 and was selected for the Collegians Munies Premier team for both indoor and outdoor hockey.



Kaelin was selected for the U18 PADSA hockey side and at the Fairmont Hockey Festival in Cape Town she was selected as one of 16 girls to represent an U19 international team which will compete in the Netherlands and France in October this year.



Kaelin also scored a total of 13 goals at the festival for her team.



She was awarded honours for both academics and hockey.



“Kloof High School is extremely proud of Kaelin and her achievements,” said the school’s marketer, Janet Brodey.



Highway Mail