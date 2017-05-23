By BRIAN YONGA





Willis Malesi of Western Jaguars (left) tries to tackle Vincent Odindo of Kenya Police during their Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League match at City Park Stadium on May 14, 2017. Police won 4-0. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Kenya Police have clearly underlined their intentions of winning this season’s Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) men’s Premier League title.





Nine wins out of nine has propelled the law enforcers to the top of the table with 27 points, seven points ahead of the chasing pack.



Their performances have improved with each game and with only five matches left until the end of the first leg, the 2013 champions are early favourites to reclaim the title.



Unlike last season when they struggled to score goals, Police are scoring goals at will this campaign but most importantly, they are conceding less.



They have scored 30 goals and conceded five, a feat that has left stand-in coach Patrick Mugambi beaming with delight.



“I think unlike last season when we had a lot of pressure, this season we are playing with a lot of ease, no pressure and the players are enjoying the game,” Mugambi said.



“We are taking a game at a time and our cohesiveness as a team is what makes us tough to beat this season” he added. Police had to come from behind to defeat 2012 winners Sikh Union 3-1 at City Park Stadium over the weekend.



Greensharks reclaimed second place from Butali Sugar Warriors after they edged out visiting Nakuru Athletic Club 2-1 to move to 20 points from nine matches. Butali, who like Police are still unbeaten, chalked up two wins to improve to 18 points.



The lakeside club have three games in hand over the top two. Wazalendo remain in fourth on 11 points, while Chase Sailors are up to fifth after their 0-0 draw against champions Strathmore University Gladiators saw them increase their tally to 10 points.



The struggling champions, who have not won a match since a 2-0 win against Sikh Union on March 20 this year, are down in eighth place, 22 points behind leaders Police.



In the women’s Premier League, Amira Sailors are up to second place after their 2-0 win over Kenyatta University (KU) Titans. Pauline Naise, who scored one of the goals, is now the top scorer after bagged her ninth goal of the season.



Amira are on 14 points, four behind leaders and champions Telkom Orange who were not in action this weekend.



“Our aim is to secure a top two finish this season and we are right on track to claim the feat,” Naise said.



USIU Spartans were the highest climbers in the league, moving three spots to fourth place after a good weekend.



The students are on 12 points.



Daily Nation