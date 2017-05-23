

Mens County Championship trophy



Yorkshire won the County Championship for the third consecutive season and Derbyshire took the B Division honours at the Nottingham Hockey Centre, in Saturday’s finals of a competition that dates back to 1958.





In the B Division semis Derbyshire came from behind to defeat Norfolk 3-2 and Leicestershire beat Cornwall 4-1. This set up an East Midlands derby and Derbyshire raced into a four goal lead with goals from Dunn, Foster Beastall and Northcott. Matt Snow pulled a goal back for Leicestershire on the stroke of half time and when John Harrison scored another midway through the half an unlikely comeback looked possible. However a Dan Molloy goal extended Derbyshire’s three goal cushion with 15 minutes left to run out 5-2 winners.



In the A Division Yorkshire powered past Somerset winning 7-0 having been six up at half time. Kent also scored seven in the other semi but were made to work hard by Lincolnshire who were hoping for their first title since 2013. The final score 7-5 with Kent coming from 5-2 down with 25 minutes left.



In a goal laden final Yorkshire and Kent were three apiece at half time. Smith Chapman, Cresswell for Yorkshire and Turner, Bandurak and Stiff for Kent. The White Rose county pulled away in the second period thank to goals from Gibson, Hearn, Humphreys and Cresswell (2) to earn his hat-trick. Bandurak got a late consolation for Kent with the final score 8-4. This meant competition organiser and proud Yorkshireman Roger Lomas was able to present the magnificent Leonard Bone trophy to Yorkshire, team photo below.







England Hockey Board Media release