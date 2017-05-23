Former England-based T&T standout Brian Garcia is set to make a return to the international hockey field from a six-year hiatus after he was named in national coach Glen “Fido” Francis training squad for the upcoming Pan American Cup in the USA.





The 38-year-old Garcia last represented T&T at the 2010 Indoor Pan American Cup in Barquisimeto, Venezuela, a qualifier to the Indoor Hockey World Cup and is currently the coach of the senior national women’s hockey team and along with his Petrotrin clubmates Michael O’Connor, Nicholas Triston Grant and Arielle Bowen are the main new faces in the training squad that were not part of the team at the FIH World League Round Two Qualifiers which were held at the National Hockey Centre, Tacarigua earlier this year.



Commenting on his return, Garcia said with the abundance of young talent coming through he could not refuse the call to help guide the junior players onto better things with the likes of Kwandwane Browne and Solomon Eccles in the team as well.”



“So with the help of us experienced players and the other senior team members we are looking forward to building on our bronze medal placing from the last Pan American Cup as well as from our display in the World League on home soil earlier this year,” said Garcia.



He added, “In general I believe its a very exciting time for the men’s national hockey programme and any way I can contribute I will do my part.”



The squad which also includes the overseas quartet of Kwandwane Browne and Tariq Marcano, both based in England as well as Akim Toussaint, who is plying his trade in Australia along with Stefan Mouttet resumed training last week at the same Tacarigua venue and will continue to do so on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays in preparation for the Pan Am Cup which will be held in Lancaster, from August 4-13. August 2017.



T&T will compete in Pool B with Mexico, Canada and Brazil while Pool A comprises host USA, Argentina, Chile and Venezuela.



The winner of this tournament will qualify for the FIH World Cup and the top six teams will qualify for the Pan American Cups, 2021.



T&T men’s hockey team training squad



Aidan de Gannes, Marcus Pascal, Jordan Reynos, Stefan Mouttet, Darren Cowie (QPCC), Mickell Pierre, Shaquille Daniel, Marcus James, Dylan Francis, Karlos Stephen (Defence Force), Kwandwane Browne (Notre Dame), Tariq Marcano, Teague Marcano, Lyndell Byer, Daniel Byer, Kristien Emmanual, Kwasi Emmanuel, Kieron Emmanuel, Andrey Rocke (Malvern), Jordan Vieira, Che Modeste (Fatima), Isaiah Scott, Akim Toussaint, Jabari Perez, Christopher Scipio (Paragon), Brian Garcia, Michael O’Connor, Nicholas Triston Grant, Arielle Bowen, Solomon Eccles (Petrotrin)



The Trinidad Guardian