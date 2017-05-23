By Mike Haymonds



MIRIAM PRITCHARD is the surprise pick in the England squad which begins a three-test series with Spain in Madrid today. The 18-year-old Oxford Hawks goalkeeper will hope to make her senior international debut after impressing for England U-21s in a series against the USA at Easter. Her chance comes in the absence of England’s first choice keepers Maddie Hinch (Dutch club commitments) and Sabbie Heesh (knee injury). Bowdon’s Amy Tennant is the other keeper in Madrid.





Surbiton women’s dominance of the Investec Premier League is reflected in the selection of six players in the squad. Surbiton’s captain Sarah Haycroft is joined in Spain by Giselle Ansley, Hollie Webb, Emily Defroand, Hannah Martin and Jo Hunter. The Surbiton sextet will have only five days at home before leaving with their club for the EuroHockey Club Cup in Holland which starts next Friday.



Daily Express