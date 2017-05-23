England women head to Spain for a three match series in Madrid as they step up their preparations ahead of this summer’s Investec Internationals.





The side will take on the hosts on the 23 May (6.30pm), 25 May (11am) and the 26 May (11am) having arrived on Sunday and will fly back home to the UK Friday.



This tour sees the welcome return of Susannah Townsend to the squad after nine months out with a knee injury, while forward Alex Danson also joins the group having missed the tour to South Africa back in February.



Danson is just two goals away from reaching her century at international level with 51 for England and 47 for Great Britain.



The 20 players selected include 7 players aged under 25 with 4 of these aged 22 and under with the new contingent of youngsters hoping to add to the caps they won in South Africa.



Goalkeeper Maddie Hinch is still unavailable due to club commitments with SCHC in the Netherlands.



You have the chance to support Danny Kerry’s England squad on home soil this summer as they take on the best in the world in the Investec Internationals. Tickets for the game with the Netherlands on the 11 June are sold out but are still available for the match with Argentina on the 10 June.



Full squad can be found below:



Giselle Ansley, Grace Balsdon, Sophie Bray, Alex Danson, Emily Defroand, Sarah Haycroft, Jo Hunter, Joie Leigh, Hannah Martin, Shona McCallin, Miriam Pritchard, Ellie Rayer, Erica Sanders, Zoe Shipperley, Amy Tennant, Anna Toman, Susannah Townsend, Laura Unsworth, Hollie Webb, Nicola White



England Hockey Board Media release