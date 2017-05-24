It was the last round of the league phase of the 5th Chief Minister Women Gold Cup Hockey Tournament at the National Hockey Stadium, Lahore.





Wednesday would see

Final: Punjab Whites vs United Women Hockey Academy

3rd/4th position: Punjab Colours vs Islamabad

5th/6th position: KPK vs Sindh



FINAL POINTS TABLE AFTER THE LEAGUE PHASE

Matches Won Lost Draw Points Goals For Goals Against Punjab Whites 6 6 0 0 18 38 0 UWHA 6 5 1 0 15 42 2 Punjab Colours 6 4 2 0 12 13 11 Islamabad 6 3 3 0 9 15 12 KPK 6 2 4 0 6 8 28 Sindh 6 1 5 0 3 3 24 Balochistan 6 0 6 0 0 0 42



Ishrat' Fiver in Punjab Whites 6-0 win over Punjab Colours



The table toppers Punjab Whites didnt show any mercy to province's other string, Punjab Colours.



A close contest was expected between the teams occupying the first and third place in the points' table but the Whites' international star Ishrat Abbas was in a devastating mood scoring five goals. Areeba Sarwar was the other scorer.



UWHA Trounces 8-0 win over Sindh



The second placed United Women Hockey Academy had an even bigger win.

Afsheen Noreen, sister of Pakistan's test cricketer Ehsan Adil, found the target thrice.



While Sidra Hakeem and Iqra Javed had a brace each. Sobia Idrees completed the tally.



Islamabad Routs Balochistan 6-0



Balochistan, the punching bag of the tournament, had another bad day.



For Islamabad, Ayehsa Rafiq had a hat trick, Sahil Malik scored twice and Hina Arooj found the target once.



Thus Balochistan ended 7th in the tournament. They didnt earn a single point and even failed to score a single goal in their six matches.



PHF media release