Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side

Punjab Whites meets UWHA in CM Cup FINAL

Published on Wednesday, 24 May 2017 10:00 | Hits: 41
View Comments

It was the last round of the league  phase of the 5th Chief Minister Women Gold Cup Hockey Tournament  at the National Hockey Stadium, Lahore.



Wednesday would see
Final: Punjab Whites vs United Women Hockey Academy
3rd/4th position: Punjab Colours vs Islamabad
5th/6th position: KPK vs Sindh

FINAL POINTS TABLE AFTER THE LEAGUE PHASE

 
Matches
Won
Lost
Draw
Points
Goals For
Goals Against
Punjab Whites
 6
6
0
0
18
38
0
UWHA
6
5
1
0
15
42
2
Punjab Colours
6
4
2
0
12
13
11
Islamabad
6
3
3
0
9
15
12
KPK
6
2
4
0
6
8
28
Sindh
6
1
5
0
3
3
24
Balochistan
6
0
6
0
0
0
42


Ishrat' Fiver in Punjab Whites 6-0 win over Punjab Colours

The table toppers Punjab Whites didnt show any mercy to province's other string, Punjab Colours.

A close contest was expected between the teams occupying the first and third place in the points' table but the Whites' international star Ishrat Abbas was in a devastating mood scoring five goals.  Areeba Sarwar was the other scorer.

UWHA Trounces 8-0 win over Sindh

The second placed United Women Hockey Academy had an even bigger win.
Afsheen Noreen, sister of Pakistan's test cricketer Ehsan Adil, found the target thrice.

While Sidra Hakeem and Iqra Javed had a brace each. Sobia Idrees completed the tally.

Islamabad Routs Balochistan 6-0

Balochistan, the punching bag of the tournament, had another bad day.

For Islamabad, Ayehsa Rafiq had a hat trick, Sahil Malik scored twice and Hina Arooj found the target once.

Thus Balochistan ended 7th in the tournament. They didnt earn a single point and even failed to score a single goal in their six matches.

PHF media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.