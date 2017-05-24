

Hannah Macleod



Great Britain gold medallist Hannah Macleod has announced her retirement from international hockey with immediate effect.





Macleod made 153 international appearances for GB and England and was instrumental in GB women’s success at Rio 2016.



She also racked up 13 international medals in her career including gold at the 2015 EuroHockey Championships in London.



However she now feels the time is right to step away from the international game, 14 years after making her debut on 23 October 2003.



Macleod said: “After a few months away from the sport, I have made my mind up to retire from international hockey. I had never planned to make a formal announcement – I rather liked the idea of just stepping away quietly after the excitement in Rio – however, I feel it’s important to take the opportunity to thank publicly those who have had such a significant impact on my career.



“To teammates, both past and present, who invested all that they had, both physically and mentally, when no one was watching or cheering us on, these are the precious and most valued moments I will hold on to.



“We have hopefully made it very clear that it is possible to win Gold medals whilst still investing in the health and well being of athletes. We must never lose sight of this.



“I feel a great sense of content with what I have achieved alongside incredible friends, teammates, coaches and support staff. What I take forward is not a list of accomplishments but the inspiration I have gained from seeing my teammates endure, hurt, cry, thrive and roar with such joy and elation you will only ever witness in sport.



“It is seeing these emotions from individuals all striving to achieve a common goal that will live long in my memory.



“Now is the time for me to work on my other passions and embrace new challenges. I’m excited by the opportunity to join friends in the pub after work, order a takeaway when I can’t be bothered to cook and wear something other than a tracksuit and trainers!



“That aside, I’m looking forward to being able to continue to have an impact in the game through my coaching role with the England U21 squad and share my learning’s of high performing teams within business.



“Finally, I would like to thank Great Britain, England Hockey, the English Institute of Sport, the hockey community, friends and family for all the support and expertise you have provided both on and off the pitch. I am a happy, healthy and content person because of you all.



“Good luck to the new crop of players tasked with forging your own path forward to international success. I’ll be cheering you on all the way.”



England Hockey Board Media release