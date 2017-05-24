

Photo: Grant Treeby



LAHORE: Pakistan hockey team’s head coach Khawaja Junaid has claimed that the new-look side will throw a decent challenge at the World Hockey League, scheduled to be held in England next month, to qualify for the World Cup.





“Our team is a blend of youth and experienced players. Though we have nine new players, I am quite confident that we qualify for next year’s World Cup, to be played in India,” former Pakistan captain said while talking to APP here on Tuesday.



“Some people term our team “underdogs” because of presence of young players who are without much international experience but I can firmly say that these players are in the process of learning and will rise to the occasion in the World League,” he added.



In all, ten teams will be featuring in the World League and six will qualify for the World Cup.



Pakistan will launch its campaign in the event by taking on mighty Holland on June 15, followed by a clash against Canada on June 16.



The green-shirts will face India on June 18 and Scotland on June 19.



“All the teams other than Scotland have superior rankings than Pakistan’s. We are currently at number 14 and have to work hard to be at the World Cup,” he said.



“We will be playing against Ireland on June 1, 3 and 4 in Belfast and two against their U-21 team to warm up for event. Even the Irish team is far better being the world number nine.



“The way our team performed on recent tours of New Zealand and Australia it indicated young players were justifying their presence in the team and learning with each passing day by putting in hard work and maintaining top physical fitness,” said Junaid.



He added that formation of junior team and Pakistan Development Squad will produce players for the national side.



