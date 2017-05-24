Tushar Dutt



PUNE: It has been 13 months since goalkeeper Akash Chikte made his India debut in Sultan Azlan Shah hockey tournament in Malaysia, but a lot has changed for the Yavatmal boy since he earned his India cap.





Akash, who went to Malaysia as No. 3 goalkeeper last year, will play as the first keeper for India in the three-nation tournament in Germany and later Hockey World League Semifinals in London.



Although Akash's promotion has come after India No.1 goalkeeper PR Sreejesh is out due to a knee injury, the Bombay Engineering Group (BEG) recruit feels it will be a tour full of responsibilities for him as any lapse from his side would cost the team dear.



"Things were different till now, as I was playing as a reserved keeper. Playing as first goalkeeper is a big responsibility and the pressure is completely different," Akash told TOI from Bangalore.



Akash admitted that expectations of his teammates will be high since this is his fourth international tour.



"So far, my mistakes were pardoned by everybody since I was considered chhota. But now I have been in the camp for almost two years and have played many international matches. I am sure no one will take my mistakes lightly, even I wouldn't do that."



The goalie, 24, said that a custodian's job is a double-edged sword. "A mistake can jeopardise team's chances of winning the game. Mistakes made by goalkeepers are crucial for any game. But the rewards of playing in such pressure situations are endearing. If a goalkeeper makes good saves, he walks away with all attention," he said.



Talking about his game, Akash said he has improved a lot since making his debut.



"I never got a chance to attend India junior camp, so my basics were not clear. Spending time with Sree bhai and our goalkeeping coach Bharat Chhetri has helped me a lot. I have worked a lot on my basics and that has boosted my confidence of playing at international level," he said.



Akash said his aim would to give his best and not think about the selection, even when Sreejesh is back to the Indian side.



"We have the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and World Cup next year. My aim is to give my best and work as hard as I can. I don't want to think about the selection process as of now."



The Indian team will leave for Germany on May 29. In Germany, India will play the hosts as well as Belgium, while in the World Hockey League Semifinals, they are clubbed with Canada, Pakistan, Scotland and The Netherlands in Pool B.



