BENGALURU: The Indian hockey team will face its sternest test of the season at the World Hockey League Semifinal in London next month. By virtue of being the hosts of the final, to be held in Bhubaneswar, their spot in the December event is sealed but the London event will be a reality check for Roelant Oltmans' boys.





While the fitness of the team has been on the upswing in recent times, on more than one occasion they have been found wanting in the areas which are elementary - ball control, passing and taking a shot at the goal.



As the team's preparation for the month-long European sojourn hit the home stretch, chief coach Oltmans told TOI on Tuesday that he is looking at the players upping their show inside the striking circle.



Speaking about the team's performance, the Dutchman said, "I'm very happy with our ball possession and the goal scoring opportunities we have created, but I can't say the same thing about the final conversion of chances. That is something that needs to be improved."



Oltmans believes the improvement is more mental than physical. "We are now specifically working on decision-making once we have a goal-scoring opportunity. I believe scoring depends a lot on decision-making. They have to make the right decisions on when to take a shot at the goal; what is the position of the forward and which skill you need to use at that moment," the coach pointed out.



