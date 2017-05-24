



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - USA Field Hockey is pleased to announce the second round of athletes selected to attend the 2017 National Futures Championship (NFC) at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pa. from June 20-29. The Citi National Futures Championship, presented by Harrow Sports, is the premier championship event for USA Field Hockey's Futures and Olympic Development Pipeline. Held annually in late June since 1990, NFC brings together the top female field hockey players selected from more than 5,000 athletes across nine regions. These athletes were selected based on their performance at their respective region’s Regional Futures Tournament held this past weekend, May 20-21. The regions that have selected their athletes are Regions 6, 7, 9 and 10.





USA Field Hockey would like to congratulate the following athletes selected to the 2017 National Futures Championship! Click the links below to review the selected athletes in each region.

The U-16 and U-19 Age Division athletes are placed on Regional Teams and take part in a weekend-long training camp in preparation for the National Futures Championship in late June. This training camp is a great opportunity for these athletes to advance their skills before competing as a regional team at the NFC.

The U-14 Age Division athletes compete as mixed teams at the National Futures Championship. Team announcements will be posted in early June on the NFC Event Page.



Congratulations to all the selected athletes and we will see you all at the 2017 National Futures Championship!



USFHA media release