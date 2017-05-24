



LANCASTER, Pa. – From the comfort of your home and the convenience of your mobile device, carry the U.S. Women’s National Team wherever you go this week by watching USA Field Hockey’s live stream. This free service will showcase the three matches of the Citi USWNT vs. Ireland Series at Spooky Nook Sports, the Home of Hockey, in Lancaster, Pa. from May 24 – 27.





The last meeting between the two teams at Spooky Nook Sports was in late May 2015. The three-series format filled stands in record time with thrilling end line to end line play. Team USA edged out Ireland with a clean sweep. The teams met just a month later at the FIH Hockey World League Semifinals in Valencia, Spain. Ireland took the pool play match-up but Team USA was resilient in the semifinal round and won by a score margin of 6-1. Looking to turn the table, Ireland will be on the hunt to rewrite the storyline.



Citi USWNT vs. Ireland Schedule Date Time

Match One: USWNT vs. Ireland Wednesday, May 24 6:30 p.m. EST

Match Two: USWNT vs. Ireland Friday, May 26 6:30 p.m. EST

Match Three: USWNT vs. Ireland Saturday, May 27 6:30 p.m. EST



Visit usafieldhockey.com for live streaming information on Wednesday, May 24.



USFHA media release