Scotland women set to take on Wales in Glasgow
Photo by John Preece
Scotland’s women’s hockey team will take on Wales this weekend in a three-match test series at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre.
The matches are part of the team’s preparations for competing at the World League Semi-Finals in Brussels next month, where the Scots will have the chance to qualify for the Hockey World Cup in 2018.
Scotland has been drawn in Pool A for the tournament in Brussels where they will face The Netherlands, China, Italy, and Korea for places in the later stages in the competition.
The matches against Wales on home turf will provide tough opposition for the Scots as they prepare for their opening match in Brussels, to be played on June 21, where they face the number 1 ranked team in the World – The Netherlands.
It is also a great opportunity for fans to come along and see the team in action for free with the matches being played on Friday 26 May (19:00), Sunday 28 May (13:00), and Monday 29 May (11am).
Scotland women’s Head Coach Gordon Shepherd said: “It’s an exciting time and we are all looking forward to the games against Wales. We are using the matches to give all players an opportunity to show the coaches why they should be selected for the World League Semi-Finals in Brussels.
“We will be looking for the players to show confidence and take into the games what we have been working on in training. Wales are coming to us as a much improved side from the last few times we have played them, and under a new coach as well, so we are expecting three very tough games.”
The squads for the three games are as follows:
Game 1 – Friday 26 May – 19:00
Nikki Cochrane
Amy Gibson
Kaz Marshall
Becky Ward
Bex Condie
Emily Newlands
Amy Costello
Sarah Robertson
Nicola Skrastin
Katie Robertson
Heather Howie
Mairi Drummond
Amy Brodie
Fiona Burnet
Millie Brown
Heather Lang
Charlotte Watson
Sarah Jamieson
Game 2 – Sunday 28 May – 13:00
Nikki Cochrane
Amy Gibson
Kaz Marshall
Becky Ward
Bex Condie
Emily Newlands
Amy Costello
Ali Howie
Sarah Robertson
Katie Robertson
Kate Holmes
Mairi Drummond
Amy Brodie
Fiona Bruce
Emma McGregor
Millie Brown
Heather Lang
Lucy Lanigan
Game 3 – Monday 29 May – 11:00am
Nikki Cochrane
Amy Gibson
Kaz Marshall
Becky Ward
Robyn Collins
Amy Costello
Nikki Lloyd
Ali Howie
Sarah Robertson
Nicola Skrastin
Heather Howie
Kate Holmes
Becky Merchant
Fiona Bruce
Fiona Burnet
Charlotte Watson
Lucy Lanigan
Sarah Jamieson
Scottish Hockey Union media release