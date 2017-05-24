

Photo by John Preece



Scotland’s women’s hockey team will take on Wales this weekend in a three-match test series at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre.





The matches are part of the team’s preparations for competing at the World League Semi-Finals in Brussels next month, where the Scots will have the chance to qualify for the Hockey World Cup in 2018.



Scotland has been drawn in Pool A for the tournament in Brussels where they will face The Netherlands, China, Italy, and Korea for places in the later stages in the competition.



The matches against Wales on home turf will provide tough opposition for the Scots as they prepare for their opening match in Brussels, to be played on June 21, where they face the number 1 ranked team in the World – The Netherlands.



It is also a great opportunity for fans to come along and see the team in action for free with the matches being played on Friday 26 May (19:00), Sunday 28 May (13:00), and Monday 29 May (11am).



Scotland women’s Head Coach Gordon Shepherd said: “It’s an exciting time and we are all looking forward to the games against Wales. We are using the matches to give all players an opportunity to show the coaches why they should be selected for the World League Semi-Finals in Brussels.



“We will be looking for the players to show confidence and take into the games what we have been working on in training. Wales are coming to us as a much improved side from the last few times we have played them, and under a new coach as well, so we are expecting three very tough games.”



The squads for the three games are as follows:



Game 1 – Friday 26 May – 19:00



Nikki Cochrane

Amy Gibson

Kaz Marshall

Becky Ward

Bex Condie

Emily Newlands

Amy Costello

Sarah Robertson

Nicola Skrastin

Katie Robertson

Heather Howie

Mairi Drummond

Amy Brodie

Fiona Burnet

Millie Brown

Heather Lang

Charlotte Watson

Sarah Jamieson



Game 2 – Sunday 28 May – 13:00



Nikki Cochrane

Amy Gibson

Kaz Marshall

Becky Ward

Bex Condie

Emily Newlands

Amy Costello

Ali Howie

Sarah Robertson

Katie Robertson

Kate Holmes

Mairi Drummond

Amy Brodie

Fiona Bruce

Emma McGregor

Millie Brown

Heather Lang

Lucy Lanigan



Game 3 – Monday 29 May – 11:00am



Nikki Cochrane

Amy Gibson

Kaz Marshall

Becky Ward

Robyn Collins

Amy Costello

Nikki Lloyd

Ali Howie

Sarah Robertson

Nicola Skrastin

Heather Howie

Kate Holmes

Becky Merchant

Fiona Bruce

Fiona Burnet

Charlotte Watson

Lucy Lanigan

Sarah Jamieson



Scottish Hockey Union media release