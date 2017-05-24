England women got their three match series with Spain off to a winning start as they came from behind to win 2-1 in Madrid.





Maria Lopez put Spain into the lead but goals from forward Alex Danson and defender Giselle Ansley saw the visitors battle back to claim victory.



Lopez’s strike from a penalty corner fired the hosts ahead into a second quarter lead after 22 minutes but England fought their way back into the game.



Firstly Danson grabbed the equaliser two minutes before half-time as she notched up her 99th international goal.



Then just before the final break it was Ansley who put England into the lead for the first time as she finished with aplomb from a penalty corner.



The match saw the welcome return of Susannah Townsend after nine months out with a knee injury and there was further good news as goalkeeper Miriam Pritchard made her senior international debut.



England are stepping up preparations in Spain as they face both Argentina and the Netherlands in the Investec Internationals at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre this summer.



Starting XI: Amy Tennant (GK), Laura Unsworth, Giselle Ansley, Hollie Webb, Sarah Haycroft, Anna Toman, Susannah Townsend, Sophie Bray, Shona McCallin, Nicola White, Alex Danson



Subs (Used): Zoe Shipperley, Joie Leigh, Jo Hunter, Emily Defroand, Miriam Pritchard, Grace Balsdon, Erica Sanders



England Hockey Board Media release