

Brescia House School first team members.



Brescia House School in Bryanston recently came out tops in the annual Catholic Schools Hockey Festival which was held at the Randurg Astro in Johannesburg.





The school’s first team got off to a superb start and won all four matches played on the Friday as well as all the matches played at the semi-final on the Saturday.



The first team then came up against Holy Rosary in the final. The match ended in a draw which led to a nail-biting penalty shootout. After five shots each, both teams were still tied.



The game went into sudden death and it took another five more penalties before Brescia House School took the victory.



