Gemma McCaw arrives in Los Angeles to play in California Cup hockey tournament
OLIVIA CALDWELL
New Zealand's Gemma McCaw hasn't played international hockey since the Rio Olympics. PHOTOSPORT
Former Black Stick Gemma McCaw has swapped the cold Christchurch autumn for the sunshine of California.
The three times Olympian has arrived in LA for the California Cup, an invitational hockey tournament filled with super stars such as former Australian captain five-time world player of the year Jamie Dwyer.
McCaw posted an instagram on Tuesday saying "Beautiful evening here in LA