By Jawwad Qamar



The 2017 California Cup International Hockey Tournament begins on Friday morning with the start of competition in the super divisions at Moorpark College where both men and women will be competing for the winner take all $7,500 prize.





130 teams from six nations will participate at the 2016 California Cup International Field Hockey Tournament starting on May 26th, at Moorpark College. The 46th edition of one of the oldest and largest field hockey tournaments in the world, more popularly known as the Cal Cup, will feature teams from Argentina, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Taiwan and the USA, consisting of over 2,200 athletes competing in 14 divisions ranging from Mixed Under-8 to Men/Women Super Divisions. Competition will take place at Moorpark College, Arroyo Vista Community Park, and Moorpark High School from May 26 through May 29.



This year the Cal Cup gets a big boost by the appearance of a number of players from down under. Notably among them are the Australian great Jamie Dwyer and Gemma McCaw of the Black Sticks. Dwyer will be making his Cal Cup debut playing for the JDH Montauk Sharks on Friday at 5pm while McCaw will help women’s defending champions Jolie Pitts start the tournament at 8am.



Cal Cup is the premier field hockey tournament held annually in the United States under the auspices of the Field Hockey Federation and California Cup Organizing Committee.



In addition to $7,500 top prize in each Super Division, all players in the top three teams of each division will receive Gold, Silver, or Bronze medals.



For schedule and directions to the venues, please visit www.calcup.com.



Fieldhockey.com Exclusive